Employment Standards Board accepting feedback on minimum wage annual review

CANADA, June 8 - Island residents are invited to provide their input on minimum wage.

Residents can send their feedback by email or by fax (902-368-5476) by June 15, 2023.

Written submissions can also be mailed to:

Hazel Walsh-Scott

Employment Standards Board

PO Box 2000, 161 St Peters Road

Charlottetown, PE C1A 7N8

Every year, the Employment Standards Board reviews minimum wage in Prince Edward Island, and provides their recommendations to the Province upon its completed review.

Learn more about the ESB and PEI’s minimum wage here

Media contact:

Vicki Tse

Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population

vickitse@gov.pe.ca