Employment Standards Board accepting feedback on minimum wage annual review
CANADA, June 8 - Island residents are invited to provide their input on minimum wage.
Residents can send their feedback by email or by fax (902-368-5476) by June 15, 2023.
Written submissions can also be mailed to:
Hazel Walsh-Scott
Employment Standards Board
PO Box 2000, 161 St Peters Road
Charlottetown, PE C1A 7N8
Every year, the Employment Standards Board reviews minimum wage in Prince Edward Island, and provides their recommendations to the Province upon its completed review.
Learn more about the ESB and PEI’s minimum wage here.
Media contact:
Vicki Tse
Department of Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population
vickitse@gov.pe.ca