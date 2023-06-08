CORRECTED: Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Information Regarding Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the “Corporation”) (TSX: FC) announces that shareholders, proxyholders and guests may listen, through an audio conference call, to its upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) to be held on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time).



The Corporation strongly encourages shareholders and proxyholders to register via the following link to obtain call-in details, rather than attend in-person due to limited capacity at the Corporation’s head office. Shareholders are encouraged to vote using one of the methods described in the management information circular previously mailed to shareholders. The deadline for shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting is Friday, June 9, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time).

After the formal part of the Meeting concludes, the floor will be open for a Q&A session, at which time remote participants and those in attendance will have the chance to ask questions, share insights, and contribute to the discussion.



Registration to participate in the call should be completed by following the link provided on the Corporation’s website at www.firmcapital.com and, once registered, call-in details will be provided.

ABOUT THE CORPORATION

Where Mortgage Deals Get Done®

The Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, is a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine and equity investments. The Corporation's investment objective is the preservation of shareholders' equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives through investments in selected niche markets that are under-serviced by large lending institutions. Lending activities to date continue to develop a diversified mortgage portfolio, producing a stable return to shareholders. The Corporation is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). Accordingly, the Corporation is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the Corporation had been made directly by the shareholder. Full reports of the financial results of the Corporation for the year are outlined in the audited financial statements and the related management discussion and analysis of the Corporation, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. In addition, supplemental information is available on the Corporation’s website at www.firmcapital.com .

For further information, please contact:

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation

Eli Dadouch

President & Chief Executive Officer (416) 635-0221

Boutique Mortgage Lenders®