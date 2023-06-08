Winners Announced for The Tenth Annual Photo Competition for United Nations World Oceans Day

Six First Place Winners Selected from Thousands of Global Photo Submissions Surrounding 2023 Theme Planet Ocean: Tides Are Changing

NEW YORK, June 08, 2023 -- The winners of the tenth annual Photo Competition for United Nations World Oceans Day were announced today during the United Nations World Oceans Day (UNWOD) 2023 live broadcast event at the UN Headquarters in New York by Actor Lucas Bravo. The free competition, which launched this past March, explored the six thematic categories linked to the overarching 2023 World Oceans day theme: 'Planet Ocean: Tides Are Changing'.



World-renowned judges including Rajan wildlife photographer Rathika Ramasamy (India), wildlife photographer Rajan Desai (USA), underwater fine art wildlife photographer Ipah Uid Lynn (Malaysia) and photographer, filmmaker and director Antoine Janssens (Switzerland), selected first, second, and third place winners for the categories: Ocean Is Life, The Wonderful World of Tides, Putting the Ocean Fist, No Time to Waste, Underwater Seascapes, and Big and Small Underwater Faces.

Winners were selected from the thousands of global entries made by both amateur and professional photographers. The tenth annual Photo Competition is coordinated in collaboration between the United Nations Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea, DivePhotoGuide (DPG), Ellen Cuylaerts, Oceanic Global, Nausicaa and the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO (IOC/UNESCO).

Winning Photos Per Category & Corresponding Captions Can be Viewed Here.

* All photos must include the caption with photographer credit listed per photo, as well as www.unworldoceansday.org to be published.

The 2023 winning photographers hail from over 14 different countries. Their names include: Their names include: Álvaro Herrero (Mekan), Simon Lorenz, Ines Goovaerts (“No Time to Waste”), Tom Shlesinger, Edwar Herreño Parra (“Putting the Ocean First”), Chris Gug, Sina Ritter, Alex Permiakov (“The Wonderful World of Tides”), Shane Gross, Niklas Manger, Rachel Moore (“Ocean Is Life”), Glenn Ostle, Simon Temple, Adriano Morettin (“Big and Small Underwater Faces”), Andy Schmid, Mayumi Takeuchi-Ebbins, Simon Biddie (“Underwater Seascapes”). All participants signed a Charter of 14 commitments regarding ethics in photography.

The United Nations World Oceans Day Photo Competition is an ongoing tradition that calls on photographers and artists from around the world to communicate the beauty of the ocean and the importance of the respective UNWOD themes each year. Winning photos from past years can additionally be seen at www.unworldoceansday.org.

ABOUT UNITED NATIONS WORLD OCEANS DAY

Since its inception in 2008, United Nations World Oceans Day (UN WOD) has celebrated the ocean and its importance to the planet and our lives, while raising awareness about the many threats it faces. As the challenges to the ocean continue to grow, so does the need to understand and mobilize globally. In celebration of the 2023 theme, Planet Ocean:Tides are Changing, the United Nations is joining forces with decision makers, scientists, private sector executives, civil society representatives, indigenous communities, celebrities and youth activists and more, to put the ocean first. The annual June 8th celebration is hosted by the Division for Ocean Affairs and the Law of the Sea of the Office of Legal Affairs in partnership with Oceanic Global since 2019. Following the format of previous years, the 2023 World Oceans Day event will be hosted in-person at the UN Headquarters in New York and broadcast globally via UNTV. For more information visit www.unworldoceansday.org.

