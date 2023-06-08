Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In The Woodlands

June 8, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next stop in the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit will be in The Woodlands on Thursday, June 15. The Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

"The history and economic legend of Texas has long been defined by the hardworking people who call our state home,” said Governor Abbott. "Our state’s economic success is a testament to the creativity, perseverance, and grit of innovators and small business owners who have helped keep the strong entrepreneurial spirit of Texas alive. There is no better place to start and grow a business than in Texas. I look forward to my office bringing the Governor’s Small Business Summit to current and aspiring entrepreneurs in The Woodlands community as we pave the way toward an even brighter economic future for all of Texas."

The Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ The Woodlands will provide Texas small business owners and entrepreneurs key insights on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The event will be co-hosted by the Governor’s Economic Development and Tourism Office, The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ The Woodlands

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM – 1:30 PM

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center

1601 Lake Robbins Dr.

The Woodlands, TX 77380

Panel Topics:

Access to Finance & Funding

Cybersecurity: Protecting Your Company in a Digital Economy

Marketing & E-Commerce Essentials

Workforce Development: Micro-Credentialing and Certifications

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, a vendor fair, and complimentary headshots.

For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/business/event/the-governors-small-business-summit-the-woodlands

Upcoming dates for the 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summits:

Kingsville – June 29

Arlington – July 13

Stephenville – July 27

McAllen – August 10

Marshall – August 24

Horizon City – September 7

Fredericksburg – September 21

Beaumont – October 5

San Angelo – October 19

San Antonio – November 8

Zapata – December 7

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also offer the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal