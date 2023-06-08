Near Infrared Imaging Market - Empowering Clarity, Inspiring Precision: Pioneering Solutions for Near Infrared Imaging

Near Infrared Imaging Market Trends – Smartphone-based near-infrared imaging (NIR) measurement solutions offered for point-of-care

Near Infrared Imaging Market Size – USD 950.1 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.1%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global near infrared imaging market size reached USD 950.1 Million in 2021, and is expected to register a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Near infrared imaging is a diagnostic tool used for tissue imaging as it is minimally invasive and non-ionizing. It mainly uses near-infrared radiations within a range of 780 nm to 2500 nm. This technique is used to check the concentration and oxygenation of hemoglobin in the brain, muscles, and other tissues. It provides better imaging clarity than conventional methods. This technique is also widely used in applications, such as cardiovascular surgeries, cancer surgeries, plastic surgeries, and preclinical imaging.

Health concerns among geriatric population has been high, which will subsequently result in increasing use of near infrared imaging solutions. Additionally, increasing health awareness regarding the benefits of surgical treatments in several medical conditions at early or required stages is driving adoption of near infrared imaging solutions. Healthcare institutions and diagnostic centers prefer adopting technologically advanced imaging tools with improved and automated features. These factors are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers in the market during the forecast period. However, high cost of infrared detectors and availability of alternative imaging techniques are key factors that are expected to hinder the market growth.

Have a look on Free Demo Version @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/579

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2022 - 2030

CAGR: 10.1%

Base Year: 2021

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others. The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Stryker (U.S.), Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.), Leica Microsystems (U.S.), LI-COR, Inc. (U.S.), Fluoptics (France), Quest Medical Imaging B.V. (Netherlands), and Cayman Chemical (U.S.)

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/near-infrared-imaging-market

Key Highlights from the Report

Based on product type, the device segment revenue is expected to record a substantially rapid CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period due to the launch of near-infrared imaging systems used for surgical procedures by a majority of prominent players in the market. The device segment is further segmented into near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems, near-infrared fluorescence, and bioluminescence imaging systems. The near-infrared fluorescence imaging systems segment is projected to account for largest share in near-infrared imaging market..

Based on end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for largest revenue share of USD 619.48 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing number of cancer patient admissions in hospitals and clinics and well-established healthcare facilities in developed countries.

North America accounted for largest revenue share of 35.9% in 2021 and is expected to register a growth rate of over 9.4% during the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to high disposable income of consumers, adoption of technologically advanced medical devices, and diagnostic techniques. Increasing number of cancer cases reported in U.S. by American Cancer Society is expected to drive market revenue growth due to rising number of surgical procedures. According to the American Cancer Society, nearly 1.9 million new cancer cases were identified in 2021 in U.S. .

In Asia-Pacific, near infrared imaging market is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The presence of developing countries, such as China, India, and Japan, is expected to drive market growth in the region. Due to huge population base with low per capita income in the region, demand for affordable treatment options remains high. Multinational companies are keen to invest in developing countries, such as India and South Korea.

Get An Impressive Discount On This Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/579

Segments Covered in Report

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Devices

Near-Infrared Fluorescene Imaging Systems

Near-Infrared Fluorescene and Bioluminescene Imaging Systems

Reagent/Dye

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Preclinical Imaging

Cancer Surgeries

Gastrointestinal Surgeries

Cardiovascular Surgeries

Plastic/Reconstructive Surgeries

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Laboratories

Other End-users

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player’s winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Near-Infrared Imaging market.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

Improved Visibility: Near-infrared imaging improves the visibility of biological tissues and structures. It detects features that other imaging techniques, such as X-rays or typical visible light imaging, may not detect.

Non-invasive and risk-free: Because near-infrared imaging does not use ionising radiation, it is a risk-free choice for patients. It is safe to use on a regular basis and poses no substantial health hazards.

Near-infrared imaging has shown encouraging results in the early diagnosis of several diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular issues, and neurological disorders. It can detect problems in their early stages, when they are more curable.

Guided Surgical surgeries: Near-infrared imaging can help surgeons during surgeries by showing blood flow, tissue perfusion, and tumour margins in real time. This information allows for more precise decisions, a lower chance of complications, and better surgical outcomes.

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

Related Reports Published By Emergen Research:

newborn screening market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/new-born-screening-market

non-invasive prenatal testing market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

lighting as a service market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lighting-as-a-service-market

water treatment chemicals market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-treatment-chemicals-market

quantum dots market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/quantum-dots-market

water quality monitoring market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-quality-monitoring-market

anti-reflective and anti-fingerprint coatings market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/anti-reflective-and-anti-fingerprint-coatings-market

small arms market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-arms-market

airborne lidar market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/airborne-lidar-market

hydralazine market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hydralazine-market

https://www.blogger.com/profile/05862419503289705110

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Trending Titles: identity as a service market | advanced ceramics market

Latest Report: non-invasive prenatal testing market | smart water management market