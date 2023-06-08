ROADWAY CLOSURE NORTHFIELD/ROXBURY
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
Press Release – Traffic Notification
VT Route 12, Northfield/Roxbury in the area of 3015 has been shut down due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH.
This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
