Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 457,574 in the last 365 days.

ROADWAY CLOSURE NORTHFIELD/ROXBURY

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Berlin Barracks 

  

Press Release – Traffic Notification 

  

VT Route 12, Northfield/Roxbury in the area of 3015 has been shut down due to a MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH. 

 

This incident is expected to last UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

 

You just read:

ROADWAY CLOSURE NORTHFIELD/ROXBURY

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more