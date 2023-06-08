Migratory Bird Hunting Dates And Regulations Approved For 2023-2024 Season

Social Circle, Ga.

Waterfowl hunters can start making plans as the 2023-2024 migratory bird season hunting dates and regulations were recently approved by the Board of Natural Resources, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

“There are no notable changes to season dates, lengths, or bag limits this year,” said Kara Nitschke, migratory gamebird biologist. “I hope that hunters are able to get out and enjoy many safe and successful days afield this season!”

Some of the dates and details for the upcoming migratory bird season are the September Canada goose season (Sept. 2-24) and the September teal season (Sept. 9-24). Canada goose hunting has three additional seasons: Oct. 7-22, Nov. 18–26, and Dec. 9 - Jan. 28. Hunting season for ducks is Nov. 18-26 and Dec. 9-Jan. 28. A complete summary of migratory bird hunting season dates and bag limits is online at GeorgiaWildlife.com/migratory-bird-info.

Youth, Veteran, and Active-Duty Military Waterfowl Days are Nov. 11-12, 2023. On these two days, veterans, active-duty military, and youth (age 16 or younger) may hunt specific migratory birds, such as ducks, Canada geese and mergansers. Youth must be accompanied by an adult of at least 18 years of age (only the youth may hunt, unless the adult is a veteran or active-duty military).

State license fees help support wildlife conservation in Georgia. The state receives federal funds from the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration program, based on a number of factors, including the number of paid sporting licenses. In Georgia, these funds are approximately $14 million a year and have helped restore habitat and improve wildlife populations, among other conservation efforts. Hunters may purchase licenses online at GoOutdoorsGeorgia.com, by phone at 1-800-366-2661 or at more than 800 license agent locations.

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/hunting/hunter-resources.