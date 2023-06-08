When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Company Announcement Date: June 07, 2023 FDA Publish Date: June 08, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared peanuts. Company Name: Regal Health Food International, Inc.

Regal Health Food International, Inc. of Chicago, Illinois is recalling Regal Gourmet Snacks Milk Chocolate Raisins 16 oz tub because it may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Regal Gourmet Snacks Milk Chocolate Raisins were distributed through Dollar General retail stores. The recalled product was distributed through the Scottsville, KY, Jonesville, SC, Blair, NE, South Boston, VA, and Ardmore, OK, Dollar General Distribution Centers. The recalled product is a clear tub labeled as Regal Gourmet Snacks Milk Chocolate Raisins on top with UPC 028744201002 and Best By 04/07/24 on the bottom.

No incidents of adverse reactions have been reported to date.

Milk Chocolate Peanuts were discovered in a tub labeled for Milk Chocolate Raisins. The presence of the peanuts in the raisins package was caused by an error in processing procedure which has since been corrected.

Consumers who have purchased Regal Gourmet Snacks Milk Chocolate Raisins with Best By 04/07/24 from a Dollar General retail store should dispose of product or return to the store where purchased. Contact Regal Health Food International, Inc. at 773-252-1044 Monday – Friday 7:30am-4:00pm CST for inquiries.