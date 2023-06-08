Bestselling Author and Sales Titan Lance Tyson Joins BigSpeak's Prestigious Speakers Bureau: A Revolution in Human-to-Human Leadership Coaching Begins

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ohio, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- #1 Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group, is proud to announce his acceptance into the prestigious BigSpeak Speakers Bureau.



Tyson, an industry leader with over 30 years of expertise as a sales negotiator and persuasion consultant, has worked with globally recognized brands such as the Dallas Cowboys, Eli Lilly, and the New York Yankees. His reputation for generating measurable results through his evidence-based approach to human-to-human connections solidifies him as a significant addition to BigSpeak's renowned roster.

BigSpeak, one of the world's top three speaker bureau agencies, is known for its extensive portfolio of distinguished keynote speakers who deliver radical results and inspire lasting change. Lance Tyson will now join this elite community of thought leaders, executives, and world-class professionals.

Tyson's acceptance into BigSpeak comes in the wake of the success of his latest book, The Human Sales Factor. The book has earned Tyson nationwide acclaim, becoming a #1 bestseller on both the Wall Street Journal and USA Today lists. The book dissects the art of persuasion and influence, revealing the complexities of why people buy from others, a topic Tyson will passionately cover in his keynote presentations.

Tyson's keynote topics span from leadership, entrepreneurship, and executive coaching, to influence and persuasion, negotiation, and sales, positioning him as a versatile contributor to the BigSpeak portfolio.

"It’s a career highlight to be a part of BigSpeak Speakers Bureau," said Lance. "They represent the best of the best across all industries. It will be a pleasure and an honor to share my decades of experience with even more audiences across the globe."

Throughout his career, Tyson has made significant contributions to Forbes, Fast Company, and Selling Power. As a trusted advisor to executive management teams across the nation, Tyson has consulted on negotiation strategies for multi-billion-dollar naming rights and sponsorship deals for the nation's most prominent sports stadiums.

This affiliation with BigSpeak is the latest accomplishment in Tyson's illustrious career. As a keynote speaker, Tyson plans to share his insights into the power of the human-to-human connection, providing an impactful and practical guide for professionals and entrepreneurs alike.

BigSpeak works with the best keynote speakers, business speakers, and leadership speakers in the world. With a mission to deliver "BigResults," BigSpeak ensures a high-impact experience with corporate education training, interactive workshops, and custom-tailored consulting programs.

Lance Tyson is the President and CEO of Tyson Group, an award-winning sales training and consulting firm, and a #1 Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author. Tyson specializes in the subtleties and the power of the human-to-human connection, making him a sought-after thought leader and expert sales negotiator.

