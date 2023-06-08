MassDEP Fines New York-based Freight Company $34,000 for Failure to Clean up Oil Spill at the Charlton Service Area on Mass. Turnpike 

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) assessed a $34,000 penalty to JNR Freight Solutions Corp. of New York for failure to address a 100-gallon diesel fuel release from one of its vehicles at a Massachusetts Turnpike service plaza.

On May 1, 2019, a truck owned and operated by JNR Freight Solutions struck a light pole at the Charlton Service Area on the Massachusetts Turnpike. The accident damaged the truck’s diesel fuel tank, causing 100 gallons of diesel fuel to spill onto the pavement and soil. MassDEP performed initial cleanup activities at the site with a state-funded contractor and notified JNR Freight Solutions of its liability and requirements to engage a Licensed Site Professional (LSP) to oversee and clean up the diesel.

In the subsequent months, JNR Freight Solutions failed to engage an LSP or conduct any of the required cleanup actions and has not responded to MassDEP’s efforts to enter a negotiated settlement to address the violations.

“Timely action is critical to ensure cleanups are conducted effectively,” said Mary Jude Pigsley, director of MassDEP’s Central Regional Office in Worcester. “Commercial motor vehicle operators must notify MassDEP of spills such as the one that occurred in Charlton, perform all necessary cleanup, and assess the impact to public health, safety, welfare and the environment.”

