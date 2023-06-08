UFANDAO Introduces Fundraising 3.0
In this article, one can discover how UFANDAO shapes the new era of fundraisingTALLINN, ESTONIA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Fundraising has traditionally been associated with charitable causes, aimed at helping others or addressing pressing social issues. However, with the advent of the new web era, fundraising is undergoing a transformative shift that places greater emphasis on individual aspirations and personal needs. This new era of fundraising empowers individuals to pursue their dreams and receive support from a community of like-minded individuals. UFANDAO is delighted to announce its adjustments to the new unwritten rules of the new era of fundraising.
Fundraising 1.0: A Historical Perspective
The concept of fundraising has existed for centuries, with its origins traced back to the 17th and 18th centuries when patrons supported scientific discoveries. In the 20th century, the rise of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) further popularized fundraising, focusing on socially significant projects that were previously overlooked. Fundraising became synonymous with collective goals and meeting exceptional personal needs that cannot be fulfilled by individuals alone.
Fundraising 2.0: Philanthropy and Collective Impact
In the 21st century, fundraising continued to thrive as prominent philanthropists like Warren Buffet and corporations like Apple redistributed substantial amounts of capital to support charitable causes. Simultaneously, the advent of online platforms enabled individuals to raise funds for their own personal causes, such as rebuilding homes after natural disasters or financing medical treatments.
Fundraising 3.0: Empowering Personal Dreams
Fundraising has now entered a new era with Fundraising 3.0, where individual desires and dreams gain meaning and community support. This shift is driven by factors such as societal openness, personal maturity, and the availability of financial resources for distribution. What may have seemed embarrassing in the past, like seeking donations for luxury items, can now be supported by individuals who genuinely want to contribute and make a difference in someone else's life.
UFANDAO Turns Dreams into Reality
UFANDAO represents an innovative hybrid that combines the best elements of existing fundraising and crowdfunding projects. It empowers individuals, providing them with unparalleled freedom in both financial thinking and resource management. UFANDAO's mission is to equip society with a modern and reliable tool for securely raising funds online to fulfill any dream or address any need.
The philosophy is simple yet powerful. UFANDAO believes that the world is abundant, with unlimited resources, including money. The key lies in fostering friendly and reliable relationships within the community, where individuals can support each other while collectively bringing their most ambitious dreams and projects to life.
While there are a handful of prominent fundraising platforms available today, such as GoFundMe, Indiegogo, and Kickstarter, the UFANDAO team has meticulously analyzed each platform to identify areas for improvement. UFANDAO stands apart from the competition with numerous key advantages, including:
1. Full decentralization: UFANDAO platform eliminates the collection of funds, payment processing, and commission fees. Instead, we operate on a symbolic subscription model, ensuring that all funds raised carry minimal risk.
2. Peer-to-peer transactions: Donations between users are securely transferred without UFANDAO's direct involvement. Payments are instant, flowing directly from one individual's pocket to another's.
3. The power of community: UFANDAO fosters an international community of like-minded individuals who support one another's dreams and needs.
4. Gamification of fundraising: UFANDAO incorporates elements of gamification, allowing users to create dreams, share them with friends, attain specific statuses that boost fundraising amounts, and make their dreams visible to the world.
5. No boundaries: With UFANDAO, one can fundraise for what truly matters.
About UFANDAO
UFANDAO is a next-generation decentralized fundraising platform aimed to fulfill the financial needs and dreams of its members. It was launched by a team of passionate people who believe in the idea of fair and decentralized fundraising. In response to that, UFANDAO provides its members the ability to create time-boundless fundraising campaigns that are free, peer-to-peer, secure and decentralized. UFANDAO is an officially registered organization that has all the necessary licenses and documents in accordance with European legislation. The company's documentation is publicly available on the website.
Ekaterina Popova
Stankoin OÜ
pr@ufandao.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube