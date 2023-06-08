DMV Operational Changes for June 8, 2023, Due to Air Quality

Due to air quality concerns and concerns for staff safety, the Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is making operational changes for today, June 8, 2023, that will affect customers:

Cash booths at toll plazas will be unattended. No violations will be issued.

Inspection lanes in Wilmington, Delaware City, and Dover will be closed. Georgetown’s lanes will remain open at this time.

All road testing in Wilmington, Delaware City, and Dover is canceled for today. Customers will be contacted to reschedule. Georgetown appointments will proceed as scheduled.

DMV on the Go will not be at Big Lots in Seaford today but will return next Thursday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Per the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and Delaware Health and Social Services (DHSS) the air is still very unhealthy to breathe and Delawareans should be taking precautions to stay safe including:

Limiting time spent outdoors

Keeping doors, windows, and vents closed

Wearing a properly fitted N95 mask if you must go outside.

Residents can continue to check the air quality for the coming days and sign up for air quality alerts at de.gov/aqi.

Customers can also avoid traveling outdoors by opting to complete more than 20 DMV transactions online at mydmv.delaware.gov/ including Delaware driver license, identification, and vehicle registration renewals, duplicates, and address changes.