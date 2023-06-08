Read more about Gov. Kemp Announces $83.5M in Community Public Safety Grant Awards

Atlanta, GA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced preliminary grant awards totaling more than $83.5 million for 118 qualified projects to improve community-level public safety measures and address law enforcement staffing challenges that arose during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Public safety has always been a top priority of my administration and will continue to be," said Governor Brian Kemp. "With the increase in violent crime seen in communities across the country, including here in our state, we're sending reinforcements to keep hardworking Georgians and their neighborhoods safe. From tackling staffing needs to deploying new equipment and technology, these funds are being invested so that our brave first responders have the resources they need to fight back against dangerous criminals."

In accordance with grant requirements, awarded funds will be utilized to supplement law enforcement staffing, support violent crime reduction or community violence intervention programming, and invest in technology and equipment to address and respond to the rise in community violence resulting from the pandemic. A full list of the awardees and amounts can be found below.

"I commend Governor Kemp and the Administration for their continued efforts to ensure that ARPA funding is allocated properly throughout Georgia," said Lt. Governor Burt Jones. "I will always support funding like these grants which enable our law enforcement agencies to invest in resources, staffing and infrastructure. I look forward to building on these investments in the future and always supporting our law enforcement heroes."

“Under Governor Kemp’s leadership, Georgia has demonstrated time and time again our commitment to public safety and our unwavering support of the brave men and women who wear the badge,” said Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns. “Today’s grant announcement is further evidence of that continuing commitment. I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with Governor Kemp, Lt. Governor Jones, Attorney General Carr, and my colleagues in the General Assembly in working together to keep Georgia a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”

Those with questions regarding allotments and criteria for the awards should email [email protected] To view active grant opportunities, visit this site.

Awards

Below is a full list of preliminary award recipients (118 total) and project amounts. A more detailed project summary for each award can be found here. For those who applied and were awarded, please click here for additional information.