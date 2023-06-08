Reliving the Healing Wisdom of the Past: Clementine Bass Celebrates Natural Remedies in her book Aunt Dollie's Remedies
Explore the rich collection of remedies and advice for holistic well-being, as the author takes readers on a journey into the world of natural healing.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Before all the medical advancements the world so proudly boasts of today, there were home-grown remedies that healers have mastered and actually applied. Clementine Holmes Bass With today’s advancements, especially in the medical field, it is always inspiring to look back on the simpler days and ponder on the simplicity then as well as how far the world has come now. To commemorate this, Clementine Holmes Bass shares her Aunt Dollie’s collection of natural remedies pre-pharmacies in her book Aunt Dollie’s Remedies and Tips: 175 Years of Home Remedies.
Aunt Dollie’s Remedies and Tips is a comprehensive collection of recipes, from simple and easily available ingredients, on pain management and other medical treatments that folk healers popularly used back in the day. It also tackles diet and exercise, only with the help of herbal medication. All in all, the book promotes boosting overall health and wellness the natural way.
Amazon customer Hamza says, “The remedies and tips provided are not only effective but also safe and free from side effects. Whether you’re dealing with headaches, back pain, or other common health issues, “Aunt Dollie’s Remedies and Tips” offers a range of practical solutions to help you feel better naturally.”
Equally entertaining and informative, Aunt Dollie’s Remedies and Tips is not an attempt to counter the current medical ways but to perpetuate the simpler times as well as the wonders of home-grown treatments and procedures.
For nearly four decades, Clementine Holmes Bass dedicated her life to being a school administrator, nurturing and encouraging children to pursue an education and give back to society. She is originally from Rison, Arkansas and attended the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
Get a glimpse of the simpler times and get a copy of the book on Amazon. Order here.
