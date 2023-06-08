CONVERGENT SCIENCE LAUNCHES NEW PROGRAM TO MAKE SIMULATION SOFTWARE ACCESSIBLE TO ALL
MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Convergent Science, a leading provider of engineering design software, has launched a new program that expands access to cutting-edge simulation tools. The CONVERGE Explore Program, provides free software, training materials, and other resources designed to teach participants how to run CFD simulations. As a career development program, CONVERGE Explore software licenses cannot be used for commercial purposes.
Through the CONVERGE Explore Program, participants gain a valuable skill set to help them excel in their professional and academic pursuits. Because CFD software is widely used in the engineering community to design new technologies and improve existing products, employers seek out candidates with practical simulation experience. The CONVERGE Explore Program provides hands-on practice with a popular CFD software and opens the door to new employment and research opportunities.
“We are passionate about supporting both established and aspiring engineers in their careers,” says Kelly Senecal, Co-Founder and Owner of Convergent Science. “Engineers are pivotal in creating the technologies that we rely on every day, so when engineers thrive, society at large sees the benefits. The CONVERGE Explore Program is one way we can support engineers at all stages in their careers, providing the tools and resources they need to succeed.”
Convergent Science develops and supports CONVERGE, a state-of-the-art computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software suite used by engineers around the world to model everything from engines to heart valves.
Learn more about the CONVERGE Explore Program on the Convergent Science website.
About Convergent Science
Headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, Convergent Science is a global leader in computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software. Our mission is to enable our customers to perform revolutionary CFD simulations by creating accurate, versatile, user-friendly software and providing unparalleled support.
Our flagship product, CONVERGE, is an innovative CFD software that eliminates the grid generation bottleneck through autonomous meshing and features a suite of advanced physical models, fully coupled detailed chemistry, and the ability to easily accommodate moving geometries. CONVERGE is revolutionizing the CFD industry and shifting the paradigm toward predictive CFD.
For more information about Convergent Science, please visit convergecfd.com.
