Calcium Carbonate Market Size is projected to reach USD 65.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.10%: Straits Research

The calcium carbonate market was valued at USD 42.1 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 65.87 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period (2022-2030), Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global calcium carbonate market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calcium carbonate has the chemical formula CaCO 3 and is frequently present in rocks such as the minerals calcite and aragonite, most prominently in limestone, a sedimentary rock predominantly made of calcite. It is also the main component of eggshells, gastropod shells, and pearls. A prominent growth driver for the market is the rising demand for paper from packaging applications and hygiene-related goods like tissue paper.





Developing Paper Industry in the Asia-Pacific Region Drives the Global Market

The Asia-Pacific region's demand-supply balance dramatically impacts the world's paper industry . The region stands out for its dense population and rising per capita income levels. Calcium carbonate beats all other minerals, despite being employed in various applications connected to the paper. Paper is made using talc, kaolin clay, titanium dioxide, and calcium carbonate. While alkaline and acidic papers can be made with kaolin clay as a filler, it offers less brightness than calcium carbonate. To achieve extreme whiteness or regulate pitch, talc and titanium dioxide are required. However, the cost of titanium dioxide and its effects on the environment is increasing the demand for calcium carbonate.

Rising Nano Calcium Carbonate Demand in the Rubber and Plastic Industry Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Nano calcium carbonate can be used to modify the performance characteristics of plastics, rubber, sealants, and adhesives. These characteristics include the ability to withstand impacts, improved weather resistance, increased toughness, and heat tolerance. Technology advancements have made it possible to produce calcium carbonate nanoparticles with a large surface area. Nano calcium carbonate reduces the overall volume formulation, which lowers the cost of the completed well. Due to its better chemical properties, nano calcium carbonate is anticipated to experience increased demand from the rubber industry as a trustworthy and cost-effective replacement for carbon black.





Report Scope

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global calcium carbonate market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period. Paper loadings are expected to increase more quickly in China due to the nation's current production methods. Due to its lower cost and broader availability, calcium carbonate penetrates more deeply than kaolin and other minerals. Many organizations are concentrating on expanding their capacities in developing countries like China and India due to the increase in demand. The Asia-Pacific continues to have the fastest economic growth rates in the global economy, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

North America is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.80%, generating USD 36,720.30 million over the forecast period. Precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) is mainly utilized in making paper, whereas finely ground calcium carbonate (GCC) has various industrial and pharmacological purposes. Due to the increased use of paper in manufacturing several items used daily, such as tissues, coffee cups, printing paper, packing paper, and other items, the paper industry in North America is destined to grow. By increasing the use of calcium carbonate fillers in the paper industry, it is also projected that this will enhance the market share of industrial calcium carbonate fillers. In addition, calcium carbonate is now replacing kaolin in North America when producing glossy sheets.

Europe is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. The development of satellite facilities is encouraging for the European PCC market. The European calcium carbonate manufacturers have established their representation at the European level through CCA-Europe. The CCA-Europe group's members converse about scientific and governmental issues relating to calcium carbonate minerals that are of shared interest. Additionally, REACH, the EU Chemicals Policy, has standards that calcium carbonate and other industrial minerals must follow. One of the largest markets in Europe for paints and coatings is Germany. To assist businesses in implementing REACH in the minerals sector, IMA-Europe established the IMA REACH Hub.

Key Highlights

The global calcium carbonate market size was valued at USD 42.1 billion in 2021 . It is projected to reach USD 65.87 billion by 2030 , growing at a CAGR of 5.10% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

was valued at . It is projected to reach , growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on application , the global calcium carbonate market is bifurcated into paper, paints and coatings, plastics, adhesives and sealants, and other applications. The paper segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period.

, the global calcium carbonate market is bifurcated into paper, paints and coatings, plastics, adhesives and sealants, and other applications. The paper segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global calcium carbonate market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.40% during the forecast period.





Competitive Players

Competitors in Calcium Carbonate Market

AGSCO Corp. Carmeuse Blue

Mountain Minerals

Carmeuse Lime & Stone Company

GCCP Resources

GLC Minerals LLC

Greer Limestone Company

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

ILC Resources Imerys

J.M. Huber Corp.

Segmentation of Calcium Carbonate Market

By Applications

Paper

Paints and Coatings

Plastics

Adhesives and Sealants

Other Applications

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Recent Development

In March 2021, Huber Engineered Materials and IMCD NV, a Dutch distributor of specialized chemicals and ingredients, agreed for Huber Engineered Materials to purchase the company and manufacturing facilities for IMCD NV's Nutri Granulations. Nutri Granulations develops food- and USP-grade calcium carbonate granulations for the nutraceuticals, food, over-the-counter, and pharmaceutical industries.





