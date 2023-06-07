LinkedInsights: Abigail Milewski

In our new COB #LinkedInSights series, we introduce real City employees to provide a snapshot of who they are, what they do, and why they serve the City of Boston — so you can read, learn, connect, and grow your network one impactful public servant at a time.

Building a thoughtful and actionable professional network on LinkedIn can seem daunting. Who should you connect with and why? And how do you build a connection with the person behind the profile?

In this month’s edition of COB #LinkedInSights, we sit down with Abigail Milewski, from the People Operations Cabinet.

⭕ What do you like to be called?

Abbie

⭕ What is your job title?

Director of Workforce Strategy in the People Operations Cabinet.

⭕ How long have you worked for the City?

4 years!

⭕ What is your favorite part about working for the City?

The people I work with! I work in internal operations supporting colleagues who are doing incredibly impactful work in our communities. The more that I can help make their experience as an employee better, the more they can focus on great service delivery.

⭕ Why did you choose this career path?

I don’t think I chose it, it’s more that my path led me to HR Operations. I enjoy working with data, working with people, and looking at process/systems improvement. HR is a great way to combine all three!

⭕ Do you have a piece of advice for others?

Avoid regretting choices you made using the best information you had at the time because sometimes good decisions lead to bad outcomes, or even bad decisions lead to good outcomes.

⭕ What are some things that you like to do outside of work?

Beekeeping and gardening, reading, riding my bike, and hanging out with my cat Paulette.

⭕ WHAT IS YOUR COFFEE ORDER?

Dunkin’s Medium Iced Butter Pecan with Oat Milk.

⭕ IF YOU COULD HAVE A SUPERPOWER, WHAT WOULD IT BE?

Flying!

⭕ What keeps you motivated at work?

Deadlines. I work really well when I set reminders and deadlines!

⭕ FAVORITE SNACK?

Popcorn.

⭕ Have you taken the Harry Potter quiz, if so, what house were you sorted into? If you want to take it, visit here . Click on Hogwarts Sorting Experience and sign-up.

Ravenclaw!