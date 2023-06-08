mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Size is projected to reach USD 58.92 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.3%: Straits Research

The global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market size was worth USD 36.54 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 58.92 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period (2023 – 2031). North America is the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines permit the combination of desirable immunological properties. These are manufactured in the laboratory using mammalian cells and injected into the target to activate virus-detecting immune sensors and produce viral antigen proteins within the cells. This strengthens the immune system by enhancing B- and T-cell responses. As the COVID-19 pandemic shows no signs of abating, healthcare agencies and governments worldwide are implementing stringent preventive measures to prevent more illnesses. Pharmaceutical companies worldwide are in a race against time to develop messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) based COVID-19 vaccines that are highly safe, productive, and reliable in terms of clinical outcome, as vaccination is now the most viable method for preventing SARS-CoV-2 infection among the general population.





Growing Cases of COVID-19 Drive the Global Market

COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which emerged in December 2019 in Wuhan, China. Through direct or indirect human-to-human transmission, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is readily accessible and transferable. Due to the highly contagious nature of the virus, the infection rate is astronomical, resulting in a global increase in COVID-19 cases. In addition, the high infection rate of this virus has resulted in a pandemic, which has become one of the most significant humanitarian concerns in recent years. With a sharp increase in COVID-19 patients, there is an urgent need for effective vaccines through restarting vaccine development. Due to the advantages offered by mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and the rising incidence of COVID-19 worldwide, the demand for these vaccines has skyrocketed over the past few months, which is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the underlying global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market over the next few years.

Growing Emphasis on Research and Development for Non-COVID-19 Applications Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The underlying molecular pathways related to the appearance and advancement of cancer, uncommon diseases, and immunological diseases have been intensively explored to develop new treatments. The emergence of mRNA-based vaccines and therapies is becoming a promising platform for developing novel treatments due to several advantages, including the efficiency of expressing tumor antigens in antigen-presenting cells (APCs), the induction of an adaptive immune response, and the facilitation of APC activation, among others. Extensive research is being undertaken on mRNA-based cancer immunotherapies and uncommon illness therapeutics. Research institutes and business participants are exploring the structural alterations of mRNA and its formulation methods to develop effective mRNA-based pharmaceuticals. In addition, firms operating in the mRNA vaccines and therapies ecosystem are merging industry-academia collaboration to evaluate and create innovative candidates that could assist physicians in treating rare, life-threatening diseases and subtypes of cancer.





Report Scope



Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 58.92 billion CAGR 13.3% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Applications, By mRNA type Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, BioNTech SE, Daiichi Sankyo Company, CureVac N.V, Limited, ethris GmbH, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Genova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd, Moderna Inc, Panthera Therapeutics GmbH, Providence Therapeutics, Silence Therapeutics Key Market Opportunities Growing Emphasis on Research and Development for Non-COVID-19 Applications Key Market Drivers Favorable Regulatory Environment

Regional Analysis

North America is the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. North America consists primarily of the United States and Canada. Due to numerous important factors, the United States dominated the global market for mRNA vaccines and treatments (by COVID-19 vaccines). These include a rise in funding for developing mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, increased pipeline products, established and new pharmaceutical businesses, ultracold manufacturing and supply chains, and a growing awareness of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines. Several established mRNA vaccine makers and developers in North America are focused on delivering innovative products to the market to support the nation's immunization strategies.

Large and small market participants engage extensively in R&D and enhance their manufacturing capacities by integrating business synergies and funding operations to capture market share. In June 2020, Moderna, Inc. cooperated with Catalent, Inc. for large-scale, commercial fill-finish manufacture of its innovative mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273, at Catalent's biologics facility in Indiana, U.S. In addition, Moderna, Inc. obtained a grant from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) in January 2020 to develop an mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 infection. In addition, industry participants such as Translate Bio and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are expected to contribute to expanding the North American market.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. Between 2026 and 2031, the market for mRNA vaccines and treatments in Europe (excluding COVID-19) is expected to expand rapidly due to several important factors. These factors include but are not limited to rising research and development expenditures related to mRNA vaccines and therapeutic advancements, rising fund infusions for the development of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics for cancer and rare diseases, increasing government initiatives aimed at the adoption of precision medicine, and the presence of legacy and emerging market players. Private and government entities significantly accelerate the development of mRNA vaccines and treatment candidates currently in clinical trials by funding firms. BioNTech SE, for instance, received USD 59.7 million from the European Investment Bank in December 2019 to boost research and development, production, and market access for its most sophisticated mRNA-based medicines.

Key Highlights

The global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market size is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 58.92 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period (2023 – 2031).

is estimated to reach an expected value of USD 58.92 billion by 2031, growing at a during the forecast period (2023 – 2031). By application , the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market is divided into COVID-19 mRNA vaccines (commercialized vaccines, pipeline vaccines) and non-COVID-19 mRNA vaccines (oncology, infectious diseases, other diseases). The non-COVID-19 mRNA vaccines segment dominates the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

, the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market is divided into COVID-19 mRNA vaccines (commercialized vaccines, pipeline vaccines) and non-COVID-19 mRNA vaccines (oncology, infectious diseases, other diseases). The non-COVID-19 mRNA vaccines segment dominates the market and is anticipated to grow at a during the forecast period. By mRNA type , the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market is divided into COVID-19 (Nucleoside-Modified mRNA (modRNA), Unmodified mRNA, Self-Amplifying mRNA), Non-COVID-19 (Nucleoside-Modified mRNA (modRNA), Unmodified mRNA, Self-Amplifying mRNA). The COVID-19 (by mRNA type) segment dominates the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

, the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market is divided into COVID-19 (Nucleoside-Modified mRNA (modRNA), Unmodified mRNA, Self-Amplifying mRNA), Non-COVID-19 (Nucleoside-Modified mRNA (modRNA), Unmodified mRNA, Self-Amplifying mRNA). The COVID-19 (by mRNA type) segment dominates the market and is anticipated to grow at a during the forecast period. North America is the highest revenue contributor and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.12% during the forecast period.

The key players profiled in the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market include

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc BioNTech SE Daiichi Sankyo Company CureVac N.V Limited ethris GmbH GlaxoSmithKline plc Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Genova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Moderna Inc Panthera Therapeutics GmbH Providence Therapeutics Silence Therapeutics





Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

By Applications

COVID-19 mRNA vaccines Commercialized Vaccines Pipeline Vaccines

Non-COVID-19 mRNA vaccines Oncology Infectious Diseases Other Diseases



By mRNA type

COVID-19 Nucleoside-Modified mRNA (modRNA) Unmodified mRNA Self-Amplifying mRNA

Non-COVID-19 Nucleoside-Modified mRNA (modRNA) Unmodified mRNA Self-Amplifying mRNA)



By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Rest-of-the-World (RoW)





Market News

In January 2023, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a global late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, announced that the Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for ARCT-032, an inhaled investigational mRNA medicine to treat cystic fibrosis (CF), received approval to proceed into a Phase 1 First-in-Human study in New Zealand.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a global late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, announced that the Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for ARCT-032, an inhaled investigational mRNA medicine to treat cystic fibrosis (CF), received approval to proceed into a Phase 1 First-in-Human study in New Zealand. In January 2023, CSL Limited announced that its subsidiary, CSL Seqirus, finalized its global collaboration and license agreement with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. The agreement grants access to Arcturus Therapeutics' late-stage self-amplifying mRNA (sa-mRNA) vaccine platform technology, which recently reported results from a large COVID-19 Phase III vaccine efficacy study, meeting its primary and secondary endpoints of prevention of infection and severe disease with a favorable safety and tolerability profile.





News Media

Global mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market Grows at a Staggering CAGR of 13.3%

Global Biologics Market Size Worth USD 506 Billion by 2030 | CAGR of 4%





