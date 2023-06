Major Environmental Milestone, WinCup Announces Transition of All Foam Products to its Revolutionary Biodegradable* Vio® Technology

Leading manufacturer’s product portfolio now environmentally friendly as company continues its migration toward biodegradable* and compostable solutions

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a major shift in its product portfolio, WinCup, a leading national manufacturer of disposable foodservice products, has announced it will transition its core traditional products, including foam cups, food containers, bowls, lids, and polypropylene straws, to its Vio® biodegradable* technology platform.



Founded in 1961, WinCup has grown into a national leader in foodservice packaging products. Over the decades, its foam to-go cups, lids and containers have become a preferred option for many major national brands. Under its current leadership, WinCup made a commitment to focus on innovative solutions that are more environmentally friendly than its traditional offerings. The company first launched Vio® cups in 2016, and they have become very popular for customers seeking biodegradable* solutions. Moving forward, all of WinCup’s foam products will be manufactured with this Vio® technology.

“Here in the US, the reality is that less than 10% of plastic actually gets recycled and the vast majority of foodservice items end up in a landfill,” said Brad Laporte, WinCup’s CEO. “Our Vio® branded products tackle this issue head on, and our Vio® foam will biodegrade* in a majority of landfills in about 4 years versus traditional plastic that takes decades or even centuries to go away. The time is right for WinCup to take an eco-friendly leadership position in the industry by investing in our customers and transitioning all of our WinCup branded foam, lids, and polypropylene straws to the Vio® biodegradable* technology, not because it’s easy, but because it’s the right thing to do. Our customers are demanding more eco-friendly and sustainable options, and by making bold decisions like moving our entire portfolio over to Vio®, we are delivering on our promise to always remain environmentally focused through innovation.”

The Vio® product line offers numerous benefits that align with WinCup's commitment to the environment and customer satisfaction. Vio® is created with an FDA food contact safe additive that allows products to biodegrade*. Vio® products are also recyclable in foam recycling programs or facilities where available, helping to ensure a reduced environmental impact. Vio® foam maintains the strength and comfort associated with traditional foam so that customers enjoy the same quality and functionality without compromising their experience.

Because WinCup is committed to making eco-friendly alternatives accessible to all, cost for Vio® products will remain the same as its traditional foam products. WinCup's dedication to affordability ensures that environmental responsibility is within reach for businesses of all sizes.

“The transition of all of our traditional products to Vio® aligns with our strategy to bring more eco-friendly products to our customers,” said Michael Winters, WinCup’s President and Chief Revenue Officer. “As technology evolves, we’re able to engineer better, more environmentally sensitive solutions without sacrificing quality. As a result, we are the first company to manufacture biodegradable* foam and the first company to move its entire portfolio to this amazing technology. Vio® represents tremendous progress for the environment, and we will continue our quest to keep finding the ‘better’ solutions in foodservice packaging.”

News of the Vio® transition comes as WinCup’s sustainable brand phade® is also making major impacts nationwide in the straw, stirrer, and paper cup segments among multiple channels such as restaurants, big box retailers, hospitality, and professional sports.

WinCup’s focus on sustainable solutions was bolstered in September 2020 when Los Angeles-based global private investment firm Atar Capital acquired the company. Among Atar’s core principles is a commitment to sustainability and investing in companies that work toward protecting the environment.

For more information about Vio®, please visit viofoam.com .

About WinCup, Inc.

WinCup, Inc., headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia is a leading manufacturer of traditional and Eco-Friendly disposable cups, bowls, containers, lids, and straws. The company's eight manufacturing locations across the U.S. are committed to high-quality products and superior customer service. To learn more, please visit www.wincup.com .

* Vio® cups biodegrade 92% after 4 years, Vio® lids biodegrade 86.8% after 7.9 years, & Vio® straws biodegrade 88.5% after 7 years. Tested under conditions that simulate both wetter and biologically active landfills, using the ASTM D5511 test. Wetter or biologically active landfills may not exist in your area. The stated rate and extent of degradation do not mean that the product will continue to decompose.