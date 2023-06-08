Sezzle - The Responsible Way to Pay™

Leading Buy Now, Pay Later Company Champions The Responsible Way to Pay™

/EIN News/ -- Minneapolis, MN, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sezzle Inc. (ASX: SZL ) (Sezzle or Company) // - Sezzle , a leader in the alternative payments industry, recognizes the challenges everyday life can throw at people from the littlest every day expenses to life changing events. With over 60% of U.S. consumers living paycheck-to-paycheck[1], Sezzle believes that finding The Responsible Way to PayTM is now more important than ever.

Sezzle, the only certified B Corporation in the Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) industry, is proud to assist people on their journey to financial freedom, and it is the Company’s mission to Financially Empower the Next Generation. With a great payments system, comes great responsibility and Sezzle’s product offerings encapsulate this adage:

No interest with on-time payments . According to a recent PYMNTS study, consumers would have paid an average interest rate of 19%-23% for purchases with credit cards instead of BNPL.

According to a recent PYMNTS study, consumers would have paid an average interest rate of 19%-23% for purchases with credit cards instead of BNPL. One free payment reschedule with each order . With over 60% of Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck, we get it, sometimes life happens.

With over 60% of Americans living paycheck-to-paycheck, we get it, sometimes life happens. No hidden fees . Nothing is more important than transparency for shoppers to know that the price they see at checkout is the price they pay without any surprises [2] .

Nothing is more important than transparency for shoppers to know that the price they see at checkout is the price they pay without any surprises . Opt-in to build credit. Sezzle is the only BNPL that gives consumers the opportunity to build credit via Pay-in-Four. Consumers elect to join Sezzle Up, knowing that payments will be reported to the credit bureaus. Those making on-time payments while enrolled in Sezzle Up experienced an average credit score increase of 20 points within the first 4 months of reporting [3] .

Sezzle is the only BNPL that gives consumers the opportunity to build credit via Pay-in-Four. Consumers elect to join Sezzle Up, knowing that payments will be reported to the credit bureaus. Those making on-time payments while enrolled in Sezzle Up experienced an average credit score increase of 20 points within the first 4 months of reporting . Avoiding the debt spiral . Sezzle offers shoppers a grace period as permitted by applicable law for failed payments, and after the grace period if payment is yet to be received, the consumer is no longer allowed to make additional purchases, thus preventing an individual from going further into debt. Meanwhile, other payment options charge interest and can create a cycle of debt, which a consumer may not be able to afford.

Sezzle offers shoppers a grace period as permitted by applicable law for failed payments, and after the grace period if payment is yet to be received, the consumer is no longer allowed to make additional purchases, thus preventing an individual from going further into debt. Meanwhile, other payment options charge interest and can create a cycle of debt, which a consumer may not be able to afford. Spread payments out to meet budgets. Sezzle’s broad product offering allows shoppers to choose their mode of payment. Whether it is Pay-in-Full, Pay-in-Two, Pay-in-Four, or long-term monthly payments through referral partnerships with other financial institutions – Sezzle has it.

At Sezzle’s core, it is a stakeholder-centric company that strives to make an even greater impact across its stakeholder groups – consumers, merchants, employees, communities, and investors. Sezzle integrates stakeholder concerns into all decisions made across the business to enhance sustainability, promote equity, and support communities. The Company’s B Corporation commitment to driving change for stakeholders consists of:

Justice (financial accessibility, diversity and inclusion, employee security and wellness),

(financial accessibility, diversity and inclusion, employee security and wellness), Stewardship (responsible lending, environment and climate action, data security and management),

(responsible lending, environment and climate action, data security and management), Advancement (product innovation, community reinvestment, employee career development), and

(product innovation, community reinvestment, employee career development), and Integrity (governance, control, and reporting, integrated sustainability, workplace culture).

“Sezzle fills an important gap in peoples’ financial lives and when used responsibly, it can open doors to opportunities. Only 44% of the US adult population is considered Prime, while the rest are considered Near Prime, Subprime, Unscorable, or even Invisible[4],” stated Sezzle CEO and cofounder Charlie Youakim. “We can’t change that dynamic overnight, but we believe the actions we are taking are helping society move one step closer by responsibly expanding access to credit.”

[1] According to “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report,” a PYMNTS and LendingClub collaboration published in May 2023.

[2] Sezzle is not responsible for charges that may be assessed by merchants such as shipping.

[3] Increases to credit score are not guaranteed and may vary depending on use. Payment activity will be reported to Experian, Equifax and TransUnion in the United States and to Equifax only in Canada. Survey results based on consumers who joined Sezzle Up in September 2021 or October 2021, while starting with a FICO 8 score under 600, and made on-time payments.

[4]2022 Financial Inclusion and Access to Credit report conducted by Oliver Wyman with support from Experian.

About Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle is a certified B Corporation, fintech on a mission to financially empower the next generation. Sezzle’s payment platform increases the purchasing power for millions of consumers by offering a suite of financing solutions for cart sizes up to $15,000 at online stores and in-store locations. When consumers sign-up, credit decisions are instant, and their credit scores are not impacted, unless the consumer either elects to opt-in to a credit-building program, Sezzle Up , or elects to purchase through one of our long-term installment partners.

For additional assets and news on Sezzle please visit https://my.sezzle.com/news/

Follow Sezzle on social media: LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter







Sezzle US Media Contact:

Erin Foran

Tel: (651) 403-2184

Email: erin.foran@sezzle.com

Attachment

Erin Foran Sezzle 6514032184 erin.foran@sezzle.com