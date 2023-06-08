Introducing Pepe CPT: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with AI-Powered Predictive Abilities

/EIN News/ -- Alden, NY, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PepeCPT.com is now live, bringing the power of AI to the world of cryptocurrency trading. Pepe CPT, short for Pepe Crypto Pre-trained Trader, utilizes advanced AI algorithms and generative AI capabilities to revolutionize the way investors approach crypto trading. By harnessing the predictive abilities of AI, Pepe CPT analyzes market drivers, identifies hidden opportunities, and outperforms human analysis for profitable crypto trading.





With Pepe CPT, investors can go beyond traditional analysis methods and leverage the power of AI to make informed trading decisions. Pepe CPT is meticulously trained on vast amounts of data, including market trends, investor sentiment, regulatory changes, and technological advancements. By continuously learning and adapting, Pepe CPT evolves its trading strategies to optimize performance and enhance profitability over time.

"We are thrilled to introduce Pepe CPT to the cryptocurrency trading community," said the spokesperson for Pepe CPT. "With Pepe CPT, we aim to empower investors with data-driven insights, mitigating human bias and enabling them to navigate the dynamic cryptocurrency market with confidence."

A Deep Dive into the Pepe CPT Ecosystem

Pepe CPT offers a user-friendly interface and intuitive features, making it accessible to both experienced traders and newcomers to the cryptocurrency space. Investors can automate their trading activities, efficiently manage their portfolios, and monitor performance seamlessly. Pepe CPT's generative AI capabilities ensure that users stay ahead of market trends, identify lucrative opportunities, and execute precise trades with confidence. All addresses on the ARB airdrop list will be eligible to receive the Pepe CPT airdrop. By visiting Pepe CPT airdrop and claiming your reward, you can expect to receive an airdrop worth over $30. Remember not to miss out on this opportunity!

Gaming

By engaging in Pepe CPT games, players have the opportunity to earn complimentary in-game rewards. These rewards have now been converted into a selection of cryptocurrencies, allowing players to claim them once their score reaches a certain threshold and they appear on the leaderboard. Playing Pepe CPT game .

PEPEE Pool

One of the standout features of Pepe CPT is the Pepee Pool, where users can trade with Pepe CPT and benefit from the profit potential of AI-driven investments. At the initial stage, Pepe CPT will showcase its trading strategies and decision-making process with a 30,000 USDT investment. Users can witness live trading activity, track real-time profits, and monitor return ratios on the PepeCPT.com website. After observing the performance for seven days, the community will have the opportunity to participate in a poll to determine whether to open the Pepee Pool, allowing users to replicate Pepe CPT's portfolio choices.

To ensure accessibility and flexibility for all investors, Pepe CPT accepts various assets for participation in the Pepee Pool, including $CPT, BSC, ETH, USDT, and ARB tokens. This diverse range of options allows investors to join the Pepee Pool with their preferred assets.

Pepe CPT Economy

Pepe CPT introduces two utility tokens that drive the platform's economy: PEPEE and CPT. PEPEE is a community token used for co-building, including voting, rewarding, task airdrops, and determining trading limits. The smart contract has been deployed with robust measures to ensure a fair and equal distribution of tokens. CPT, on the other hand, is the utility token at the core of the Pepe CPT ecosystem, facilitating engagement in crypto AI trading and staking activities.

Total supply for PEPEE: 20,000,000,000 $PEPEE

Airdrop: 12,000,000,000 (60%)

Liquidity Pool: 5,000,000,000 (25%)

CEX Listings: 1,000,000,000 (5%)

Influencers and Advisors: 600,000,000 (3%)

Team: 400,000,000 (4%)

Total supply for CPT: 100,000,000 $CPT



Presale: 40,000,000 (40%)

Liquidity Pool: 36,000,000 (36%)

DAO Treasury: 10,000,000 (10%)

Staking Rewards: 9,000,000 (9%)

Future Listing: 5,000,000 (5%)

Staking

Staking plays a crucial role in the Pepe CPT platform, offering community members the opportunity to join the staking pool and be rewarded for their contributions and support. By staking their PEPEE tokens, users actively participate in securing the network and ensuring its stability. Stakers have voting rights and receive additional PEPEE tokens as incentives, contributing to the platform's governance and earning a passive income stream.

The Pepe CPT community thrives as a dynamic and engaged group of traders, investors, and enthusiasts. Community members actively participate in decision-making processes, shape the platform's future, and contribute their expertise and insights. Through forums, social media groups, and dedicated communication channels, the community fosters collaboration, knowledge sharing, and networking opportunities.

To learn more about Pepe CPT and join the revolution in crypto trading, visit the official website at https://pepecpt.com/ or read the whitepaper .

About Pepe CPT

Pepe CPT is a revolutionary crypto-pre-trained trader powered by AI. With its advanced AI algorithms and generative AI capabilities, Pepe CPT predicts market drivers, evolves strategies, and outperforms human analysis for profitable crypto trading. Pepe CPT offers a user-friendly interface, intuitive features, and the Pepee Pool for AI-driven investments.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing or trading securities and cryptocurrency.

