James MacKay Becomes 3rd Generation President of J.J. MacKay Canada Limited

/EIN News/ -- NEW GLASGOW, Nova Scotia, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J.J. MacKay Canada Limited today announced that James MacKay has been named President as George MacKay enters retirement. James MacKay previously held the position of Vice President Sales.



“Together, we have worked hand in hand the past 15 years to evolve the company and the product offerings that we have today. I am very proud of the commitment and tenacity that James has shown over the years in growing and promoting MacKay, and I am excited to see even more innovative products, create ever greater value to our customers across North America and around the world,” said George MacKay.

Since joining the company in 2007, James has become the driving force behind many of MacKay’s unique offerings. Always listening to what customers are looking for, James has spearheaded the development of new hardware designs, improvements, and administered software enhancements. Most notably has been the new design and development of the mkBeacon™ parking meter and the MacKay Tango™ pay station.

“I am honored to become President of our family business. I grew up in the parking industry so it is fitting that I am able to now lead our organization into its next evolution and continue its legacy,” said James MacKay. “I remain committed to providing quality services and innovative solutions that our customers have come to know and expect from MacKay.”

Although stepping down from the daily operation and role of President that George MacKay has held for over forty (40) years, he will continue as a member of the Board of Directors. “Technology has brought many changes to parking. James is passionate about the possibilities that technology brings to the industry and has a vision for the future. I really appreciate the great work done by our incredible people during my time leading MacKay and I am confident that our growth will only accelerate in the years to come under James’ leadership,” said George MacKay.

About J.J. MacKay Canada Limited:

J.J. MacKay Canada Limited is a Nova Scotia based company and an industry leader in the manufacture and supply of innovative parking equipment and parking solutions. We have been providing our parking products, services and solutions to Canadian, US, and international clients for over 60 years. The parking IT solutions we provide include traditional client/server applications with associated databases installed at our client sites, as well as products that require customized software development, mobile applications, web based (remote) applications and client data hosting. Our web site is https://mackaymeters.com

