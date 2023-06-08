DEQ responding to discharge event in Lincoln County

The Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources is investigating a discharge event related to foam substance reported in Lincoln and Gaston County waterways on June 6-7. The source of the discharge has been identified by DWR as untreated animal waste from Gar-Mac Dairy of Crouse in Lincoln County (AWC550002) as the result of a broken hydrant in their irrigation system.

On June 7, the permittee reported a discharge currently estimated at approximately 35,000 gallons of untreated wastewater. This amount could be revised as the investigation continues. The permittee reports the discharge is no longer active.

According to the facility, the discharge is from a spray field near the intersection of Crouse Road and Crouse School Road. The untreated wastewater spilled into an unnamed tributary that flows to Indian Creek and the South Fork River in the Catawba River Basin.

DWR staff have taken stream samples and further action will be determined after the results of the investigation are available. Residents are urged to follow local health department recommendations regarding use of nearby water sources.