Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market Projected to Reach USD 17.7 Billion by 2032, at a 6.80% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Global Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market Growth Boost by Increasing Demand for Advanced Infotainment and Connectivity Solutions

According to a Comprehensive Report by MRFR/Market Research Future (MRFR), " Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market Research Report Information by Region, Product, and Application- Forecast Till 2032",The automotive touch screen control systems market will touch USD 17.7 billion at a 6.80% CAGR by 2032, as per the recent Market Research Future report.

Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market Analysis

Systems with touch screens in cars are designed to make driving safer and more convenient. Drivers may access numerous settings and functions via touch screen interfaces without removing their hands from the wheel, minimizing distractions and enhancing safety. Touch screen technologies also provide intuitive & user-friendly interfaces, thus making it simpler for drivers to use the capabilities of the car. The introduction of the touch screen control system in vehicles is driven by an emphasis on convenience and safety.





Key Players

Key players profiled in the global automotive touch screen control systems market report include,

Continental AG

Dawar Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG

Kyocera Corp.

Lascar electronics Ltd.

LEONHARD KURZ Stiftung and Co. KG

Methode Electronics Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Orient Display

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Semtech Corp.

STAFL Systems LLC

STMicroelectronics NV

Synaptics Inc.

Texas Instruments Inc.

TouchNetix Ltd.

US Micro Products Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Among others.



Increasing focus on Autonomous Driving and Connected Cars to offer Robust Opportunities

In order to enable smooth communication and user engagement, connected car technology & autonomous driving features rest on sophisticated touch screen control systems. The networking, communication, and autonomous characteristics of the vehicle may all be controlled by these systems. The need for the touch screen control system is anticipated to increase as the automobile industry moves closer to connected and driverless cars.

Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market COVID-19 Analysis



Lockdown restrictions and supply chain disruptions forced several automakers & component suppliers to stop manufacturing or cut output. As a result, fewer automobiles with the touch screen control system were produced, which had an effect on the market. Consumer need for new cars fell as a result of the epidemic as individuals cut back on their expenditures due to financial insecurity. The adoption of the touch screen control technologies in automobiles was negatively impacted by this decline in vehicle sales. Due to the epidemic, some automakers postponed vehicle renewal cycles or delayed the introduction of new models. Due to the frequent introduction or upgrading of touch screen control system with new car models, the industry witnessed a decline in the number of new installations.

Consumer tastes have changed in favor of touch-less and contactless technology as a result of COVID-19. Increased demand for gesture controls, voice commands, and other non-touch options as a result of fears about virus propagation might have an adverse effect on the development of the touch screen control system. Automakers and suppliers started adding more hygienic and security elements to their touch screen navigational systems. Use of the antimicrobial coatings, the self-cleaning surfaces, or easily-cleaned materials, for instance, became more crucial. This resulted in modifications to product development and perhaps higher prices. The automobile sector is progressively rebounding as the pandemic situation improves & vaccination rates rise. It is anticipated that demand for automobiles and related technology, such as the touch screen control system, would increase. However, depending on the local pandemic scenario and economic circumstances, the rate of recovery may differ among places.



Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 17.7 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 6.80% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Vehicle Type, Application, Screen Size, and Region Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for smart consumer electronic products Key Market Dynamics The growing uptake of electronics in automobiles, the rising demand for aftermarket infotainment systems, and the increasing motorization in emerging countries



Restraints and Challenges

High Implementation Cost to act as Market Restraint

The high implementation cost, reliability and durability concerns, and safety concerns & driver distraction may act as market restraints over the forecast period.

Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market Segmentation

The market is bifurcated based on vehicle type, application, and screen size.

By vehicle type, passenger cars will lead the market over the forecast period. Curved display panels for use in centre stack or centre console displays are beginning to arrive on the market as high-definition in-car display technologies become more widely used.

By application, capacitive will domineer the market over the forecast period. This is because the most recent capacitive touch screens employ glass sensor technology & feature front covers that may be totally customized. The option to customize touch panel front covers, which serves as the front face of the complete infotainment device, boosts sales of automotive touch screen control systems.

By screen size, 9”to15” will spearhead the market over the forecast period. On single-touch-screen displays which range in the size from 5''-10'', these screen sizes integrate telecommunication and informatics technologies. These display screens are compatible with automotive operating systems.



Regional Analysis

North America to Head Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market

In 2022, the worldwide automotive touch screen control systems market was dominated by North America. The growing need for the automotive touch screen control systems during the course of the forecast period may be attributed to the growing size of the on-road vehicle fleet. Since they act as the primary point of contact between the driver & the vehicle, these systems are a crucial point of differentiation for contemporary car interiors. The sector is booming as a result of shifting customer demands and the introduction of new technology. Additionally, the North American market in the United States had the biggest market share, while the market in Canada had the quickest rate of growth.

APAC to Have Admirable Growth in Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems Market

From 2023 to 2032, the automotive touch screen control systems market in Asia Pacific will develop at the quickest pace. This is explained via population expansion and the rapidly growing car industry. Additionally, the Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems market in India had the Asia-Pacific region's fastest rising market growth rate and China's Automotive Touch Screen Control Systems market had the greatest market share. The market in the area is expanding as a result of the rising demand for in-vehicle entertainment systems in developing nations like India, Thailand, and Indonesia.



Additionally, compared to other areas, the passenger car sector in APAC is anticipated to rise more quickly, which will fuel the market's expansion there. The projected term is likely to see the regional market expand as a result of rising demand for cutting-edge in-vehicle technology.

