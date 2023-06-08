Growing Demand for Dysphagia Management Solutions to Drive Market Worth US$ 8.1 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% - Persistence Market Research

Advanced Technologies and Therapies Transforming Dysphagia Management Market

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global revenue of Dysphagia Management Market is predicted to reach US$ 8.1 billion by the end of 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from its current level of US$ 4.2 billion in 2022. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dysphagia, the rising geriatric population, and the increasing awareness of dysphagia management options.



Dysphagia is a medical condition that makes it difficult to swallow. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including stroke, head injury, cancer, and neuromuscular disorders. Dysphagia can lead to a number of complications, including malnutrition, aspiration pneumonia, and death.

This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the dysphagia management market, including current trends, growth factors, and future outlook. It explores market segmentation, key players, competitive landscape, recent technological developments, regulatory landscape, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The report concludes with insights into the future opportunities and challenges in the dysphagia management market.

Market Analysis:

Thickening agents play a crucial role in dysphagia management by altering the consistency of fluids to facilitate safe swallowing. Enteral feeding tubes, including nasogastric tubes, orogastric tubes, percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy (PEG) tubes, and jejunostomy tubes, are utilized for delivering nutrition directly to the stomach or intestines.

Swallowing therapy products encompass a variety of tools and devices designed to improve oral motor function and swallowing coordination. Oral nutritional supplements, in liquid or solid form, provide essential nutrients to individuals with dysphagia. Other products in the dysphagia management market include specialized utensils, oral hygiene products, and positioning aids.

Key points from the Global Dysphagia Management Market Research Report:

The growth of the market is driven by the increasing prevalence of dysphagia, the rising geriatric population, and the increasing awareness of dysphagia management options.

The market is segmented by product, indication, and distribution channel.

The drugs segment is the largest segment of the market, accounting for a market share of 35.0% in 2022.

The oropharyngeal dysphagia segment is the largest segment of the market, accounting for a market share of 65.0% in 2022.

Hospital pharmacies are the largest distribution channel for dysphagia management products, accounting for a market share of 60.0% in 2022.

Some of the key trends in the global dysphagia management market are increasing focus on early diagnosis and intervention, development of new drugs and devices for dysphagia management, growing demand for home-based dysphagia management solutions, and increasing awareness of dysphagia among healthcare professionals and patients.

Competitive Landscape:

Important Key Players for Dysphagia Management Market are Eisia Co.Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), AstraZeneca Plc., Cipla Limited, Nestle (Nestle Health Science), Kent Corporation (Kent Precision Foods Groups, Inc.), Danone (Nutrica Advanced Medical Nutrition), Cook Group (Cook Medical Inc.), Novartis AG, Lannett, Hormel Foods Corporation, Abbott, Ingredion Incorporated, IFF Nutrition & Biosciences, CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Deosen Biochemical (Ordos) Ltd., Brenntag Sdn. Bhd., R.T. Vanderbilt Holding Company, Inc., Flavour Creations, Welltop Food Ingredients Sdn. Bhd and more

Recent Developments:

In January 2023, Nestlé India launched ThickenUp Clear, a food and beverage thickener that can be used to help people who are having trouble swallowing, particularly those who have oropharyngeal dysphagia.

launched ThickenUp Clear, a food and beverage thickener that can be used to help people who are having trouble swallowing, particularly those who have oropharyngeal dysphagia. In November 2019, Po Leung Kuk introduced Engay Food recipes in accordance with international standards while working on dysphagia research with the University of Hong Kong.

introduced Engay Food recipes in accordance with international standards while working on dysphagia research with the University of Hong Kong. In January 2019, Cook Medical completed the acquisition of a former cigarette manufacturing facility in order to transform it into a medical production unit.

completed the acquisition of a former cigarette manufacturing facility in order to transform it into a medical production unit. In December 2018, Medtronic received FDA approval for its Silbo™ System, a device that uses electrical stimulation to improve swallowing in patients with oropharyngeal dysphagia.

Segmentation

The global dysphagia management market is segmented by product, indication, and distribution channel.

By product, the market is segmented into drugs, feeding tubes, and nutritional solutions. Drugs are the largest segment of the market, accounting for a market share of 35.0% in 2022. Drugs are used to treat the underlying causes of dysphagia, such as acid reflux disease and gastroesophageal reflux disease. Feeding tubes are used to provide nutrition to patients who are unable to swallow. Nutritional solutions are used to thicken food and beverages to make them easier to swallow.

By indication, the market is segmented into oropharyngeal dysphagia and esophageal dysphagia. Oropharyngeal dysphagia is the most common type of dysphagia, accounting for a market share of 65.0% in 2022. Esophageal dysphagia is less common than oropharyngeal dysphagia, but it is more serious.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Hospital pharmacies are the largest distribution channel for dysphagia management products, accounting for a market share of 60.0% in 2022.

