Innovations That Matter: Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Technologies You Can't Ignore

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global next-generation biomanufacturing market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and is valued at US$ 19.02 billion. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 6.9% to reach US$ 34.81 billion by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for next-generation biomanufacturing indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly.

The next-generation biomanufacturing market refers to the sector within the biotechnology industry that focuses on the development and adoption of advanced technologies and approaches to produce biopharmaceuticals and other biologics. Next-generation biomanufacturing aims to improve efficiency, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability in the manufacturing processes of biologics.

Request a Free Sample PDF: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/nextgeneration-biomanufacturing-market/8941

Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 19.02 billion Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 34.81 billion CAGR 6.9% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Workflow Type, Application, End User, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





The next-generation biomanufacturing market is an evolving sector in the biotechnology industry that focuses on improving the efficiency, scalability, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability of biologics manufacturing. The adoption of the latest technologies, such as process intensification, single-use technologies, continuous manufacturing, advanced analytics, automation, and digitalization, drives market growth. With the increasing demand for biologics, regulatory support, and the need for sustainable manufacturing practices, the next-generation biomanufacturing market is expected to continue its growth trajectory, revolutionizing the way biologics are produced and meet evolving.

Next-generation biomanufacturing emphasizes sustainability by reducing the consumption of resources, energy, and water. Environmentally friendly manufacturing practices, such as the use of renewable energy and reduction of waste generation, are becoming increasingly important. Continuous advancements in biotechnology, automation, data analytics, and process control technologies continue to drive innovation in next-generation biomanufacturing. The development of novel tools and platforms facilitates process optimization, faster scale-up, and improved product quality.

Recent Development in the Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Market:

In August 2022, several precision fermentation products will be developed and marketed thanks to a new partnership between Infinome Biosciences, a major global maker of natural spices and herbal extracts for the food and beverage sectors, and Kalsec Inc. The partnership will provide the highest quality, most environmentally friendly ingredients that are grown naturally and with a lot of creativity.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/next-generation-biomanufacturing-market/8941

Competitive Landscape:

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for next-generation biomanufacturing includes:

Danaher Corporation

PBS Biotech Inc.

Sartorius AG

Merck & Co.

Meissner Filtration

Market Segmentation:

Based on workflow type, the global next-generation biomanufacturing market is segmented into upstream biomanufacturing workflow, single-use upstream biomanufacturing workflow, and downstream biomanufacturing workflow.

Based on applications, the global next-generation biomanufacturing market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, hormones, and others.

Due to their widespread usage in the treatment of cancer, autoimmune diseases, and other problems, the monoclonal antibodies sector held a monopoly on the market in 2022 and accounted for the biggest revenue share.

Based on end users, the global next-generation biomanufacturing market is split into segments, such as biopharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and contract research organizations.

Report Coverage

Global market research on the next-generation biomanufacturing market was done in-depth by Growth Plus Reports. We looked at the core market traits, noteworthy investment prospects, regional growth trends, ten-year revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY WORKFLOW TYPE Upstream Biomanufacturing Workflow Single-Use Upstream Biomanufacturing Workflow Downstream Biomanufacturing Workflow GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Monoclonal Antibodies Vaccines Recombinant protein Hormones Others GLOBAL NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Biopharmaceutical Companies Research Institutions Contract Research Organizations

NEXT-GENERATION BIOMANUFACTURING MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8941

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

SV2A Ligands Market by Drug (Brivaracetam, Levetiracetam, Others), Types of Seizures (Myoclonic seizures, Partial onset seizures, Primary generalized tonic-colonic seizures, Ohers) Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Seizure Monitoring Market by Type (Wearable Sensors, Bed Monitors, Video Systems), End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, and Others) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Amorphous Hydrogel Dressings Market by Application (Burns, Pressure Ulcers), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)– Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Prurigo Nodularis Treatment Market by Product Type (Antihistamines, Corticosteroids), Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Eosinophilia-Myalgia Syndrome Market by Medication (Muscle Relaxants, Pain Relievers, Diuretics), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, Parenteral), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020".

Manan Sethi Director, Market Insights Email: sales@growthplusreports.com 256 Chapman Road STE 105-4, Newark, New Castle - 19702, USA Phone no: +1 888 550 5009 Web: https://www.growthplusreports.com/