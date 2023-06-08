Nonprofit Finance Fund Hires Jana Reed as Chief Operating Officer; Promotes Beth Doreian to Chief Financial Officer

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nonprofit Finance Fund (NFF) has made two appointments to its C-suite.

Jana Reed joins NFF as Chief Operating Officer and will lead NFF’s Operations, People, and Culture. In this role, Reed will hold responsibility for several areas of NFF’s work including talent and training, organizational learning, impact management, operational performance, and communications. Reed will also guide Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging (DEIB) efforts as a cornerstone of NFF’s operations and identity.

“Jana’s vision and experience are a strong match for our team’s ambitious goals to grow our impact while investing in a people-first culture of care,” said Aisha Benson, CEO of NFF. “Her experience leading national, multi-site organizations through seasons of opportunity will be especially relevant.”

Reed most recently led and managed multiple national teams as the Chief Operating Officer at iMentor, an organization centered on building strong mentoring relationships that empower first-generation students to succeed in college and career, and achieve their ambitions. Reed has worked in the public, nonprofit, and private sectors. In 2008, Reed co-founded Ascend Learning, a network of schools in Brooklyn, NY, and more recently she was the Chief of Schools of Citizens of the World Charter Schools, a national network of diverse charter schools. Reed also worked for two Massachusetts governors and is a member of a national network of APIA Education Leaders.

“NFF’s commitment to aligning its resources, people, and operations around the needs of community-centered nonprofits – especially those led by and serving people of color – is to me, deeply important,” said Reed. “As a longtime nonprofit professional, I know the importance of the accessible and equitable funding that NFF advocates for and works toward. I’m looking forward to joining the team.”

Reed is based in New York and will report to Benson; she starts on August 1.

Beth Doreian is now NFF’s permanent CFO after having served in the role on an interim basis since October 2022. Doreian has been part of NFF’s team for 10 years and most recently was NFF’s Vice President of Finance. She has more than 15 years of strategic finance experience, with a background in advising complex and growing nonprofits in strategy, planning, and risk management.

“As a valued member of our executive team, we’ve come to rely on Beth’s insight, deep institutional knowledge, and sage counsel,” said Benson. “Beth is someone who approaches financial strategy as an opportunity to advance mission, and we are thrilled to have her permanently in this role.”

Doreian oversees all financial policies, accounting, reporting, and planning. Prior to joining NFF, she served as director of Finance and Administration at Women’s Institute for Housing and Economic Development, and as a Controller at Root Capital.

“I’ve seen NFF grow and change over the past decade to meet the needs of the communities we serve, and am proud to continue on this journey with my team as CFO,” said Doreian. “We get to put into practice many of the principles we share with nonprofits about connecting financial strategy with social impact.”

Doreian is based in Philadelphia and reports to Benson.

About Nonprofit Finance Fund

Nonprofit Finance Fund®️ (NFF®️) is a nonprofit lender, consultant, and advocate. For more than 40 years, we’ve worked to strengthen nonprofit organizations and improve the way money flows to social good. We believe that alongside others we must build a more equitable and just social sector, and are committed to helping community-centered organizations led by and serving people of color access the money and resources they need to realize their communities’ aspirations. To learn more, visit https://nff.org/

