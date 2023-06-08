Needle free Injection Systems Market: An In-Depth Look at the Current State and Future Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

High prevalence of infectious disease globally is a key factor driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 120.7 Million in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.5%, Market Trends – Increasing incidence of communicable diseases due to needlestick injuries” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global needle-free injection systems market size reached USD 120.7 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Needle-free Injection Systems market revenue growth is driven by factors such as increasing prevalence of infectious disease globally, rising incidence of communicable diseases due to needlestick injuries, and growing demand for self-injection devices. Needless Injection Techniques (NFIT) encompass a wide range of drug delivery methods that are used to deliver medicine directly into the body without the need for a hypodermic needle. NFIT users not only avoid painful injections, but the technique also enables the administration of pharmaceuticals in the form of solid pallets.

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Needle free Injection Systems market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Needle free Injection Systems industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

Key Market Competitors Profiled in the Report:

PharmaJet, Portal Instruments, Medical International Technology Inc., NuGen Medical Devices, CrossJect, Halozyme, Inc., Zealand Pharma A/S, Enesi, IntegriMedical LLC, Akra Dermojet

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Prefilled needle-free injectors segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2022. Particles that can be produced by rubber stoppers that have been punctured by needles or spikes fragmenting and coring are one of the main concerns linked to drug administration via vial containment systems. Prefilled syringe systems, in which the drug doses have already been loaded into the syringe, can reduce this possibility. The medication is injected either subcutaneously or intramuscularly. During the process of drug administration, a prefilled needle-free injector system produces a lower number of particles as contrasted to a vial containment method. In addition, this method of administering medication is more practical and efficient.

Jet-based needle-free injectors segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Needleless jet injection has the potential to improve patient safety in the delivery of vaccines because it does not involve the use of needles. For instance, jet injectors produce a small flow of pressurized liquid that can pierce the skin, enabling the delivery of drugs and immunizations and lowering the expense of need for handling hazardous materials. Increased efficiency in delivery, decreased vaccine waste, no longer needing to dispose of large number of sharps, reduced risk of needlesticks, and lower expenses related to sharps waste disposal or storage are potential advantages of jet injections. Microarray patches, like jet injectors, can be used to administer vaccines subcutaneously. With intradermal delivery, it is possible to use less of a vaccine, which is especially helpful for high-demand vaccinations with a small supply.

Market in APAC accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2022 Market growth in Asia-Pacific is supported by a number of factors, including expanding private healthcare sector in China and India; aging population; increased life expectancy; rising per capita income; increasing investments by key market players in the region; development of private-sector hospitals and clinics into rural areas; availability of lower cost labor; favorable laws and policies in existence; and rising demand for testing of self-injectable devices. China's pharmaceutical industry faces a lot of problems because of fragmented regulations and unfavorable market incentives. These include problems with drug quality, access, and cost, as well as problems with drug prices that are too high.

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2020 and 2028. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Needle free Injection Systems market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Needle free Injection Systems Market Segmentation

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Fillable Needle-Free Injectors

Prefilled Needle-Free Injectors

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Jet-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Spring-Based Needle-Free Injectors

Micro-array Patch

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Liquid-based Needle-free Injectors

Powder-based Needle-Free Injectors

Projectile/Depot-based Needle-Free Injectors

Regional Analysis of the Needle free Injection Systems Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Needle free Injection Systems market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Needle free Injection Systems market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

