Smooth Laser and Skin Clinic Opens in Burton-on-Trent

The clinic offers cutting-edge laser hair removal and skincare treatments.

BURTON-ON-TRENT, STAFFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Smooth Laser and Skin Clinic is delighted to announce its grand opening as the newest addition to the local beauty and skincare scene. Located at 75 New St, Burton-on-Trent DE14 3QY, the clinic brings state-of-the-art laser technology and personalised skincare solutions to the residents of Burton and surrounding areas.

Led by business owner Rachel, a passionate and experienced skincare professional, Smooth Laser and Skin Clinic is quickly gaining recognition as a go-to destination for laser hair removal and advanced skincare treatments. Rachel's dedication to delivering outstanding results and exceptional client care has contributed to the clinic's rapid growth and positive reputation.

Laser hair removal is a cornerstone service at Smooth Laser and Skin Clinic, and they take pride in offering clients a comfortable and effective solution to unwanted hair. Utilising the latest laser technology, their team of skilled technicians delivers precise and long-lasting hair reduction results. As a special introductory offer, new clients can enjoy a generous 15% discount off their first laser hair removal treatment.

"Opening Smooth Laser and Skin Clinic has been a dream come true. I am passionate about helping people achieve their desired skin and body goals through the power of advanced laser technology," said Rachel, the owner of the clinic. "We are committed to providing personalised treatments in a professional and welcoming environment. Our aim is to enhance our clients' confidence and empower them to feel their best."

Smooth Laser and Skin Clinic offers a comprehensive range of skincare treatments beyond laser hair removal, including skin rejuvenation, acne scar reduction, and pigmentation correction. Each treatment is customised to address the unique concerns and goals of the client, ensuring optimal results.

To learn more about Smooth Laser and Skin Clinic and to take advantage of the exclusive 15% discount on your first laser hair removal treatment, visit their website at https://www.smoothlaserandskinclinic.co.uk/.

About Smooth Laser and Skin Clinic

Website: https://www.smoothlaserandskinclinic.co.uk/

