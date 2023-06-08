Beneficient - a Financial Technology-Enabled Institution - Lists Shares Upon Successful Merger

/EIN News/ -- - Begins Trading on Nasdaq Today Under Ticker “BENF” -



- Beneficient has Closed Financing on Over $1.1 Billion in Liquidity in Alternative Assets, to Date -

DALLAS, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beneficient (“Ben,” “Beneficient” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled platform providing liquidity and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets, today listed on Nasdaq; its Class A common stock under the ticker “BENF” and its Warrants under the symbol “BENFW”. As previously announced, Beneficient completed its business combination with Avalon Acquisition Inc. (“Avalon”) on June 7, 2023.

“Today’s milestone positions Ben to deliver on its industry-defining business plan of democratizing the alternative asset market by providing investors with easily accessible liquidity, data analytics and custodial management for more robust and timely transparency into the alternative assets an investor owns. Our team is committed to executing Ben’s plan to generate significant long-term value for our stakeholders,” said Ben Chief Executive Officer and Chairman Brad Heppner. “As a listed company, we believe we will have greater access to the capital markets and look forward to being able to offer even more liquidity options to alternative assets investors. I would like to thank our entire team, our partners, and Ben’s Board of Directors for all their work throughout this process.”

As a technology-enabled, regulated fiduciary, Beneficient seeks to drive innovation in the market for alternative asset liquidity, which currently exceeds $100 billion in annual demand and is expected to continue growing. While this segment has traditionally been slow to change and caters almost exclusively to large institutional investors, Beneficient focuses on meeting the needs of emerging segments of the market comprised of mid-to-high net worth (MHNW) individual investors and small-to-midsize (STMI) institutions, with an expected annual, and unmet, demand for liquidity exceeding $50 billion.

Donald H. Putnam, Executive Chairman at Avalon stated, “Brad and his team have been proven innovators across many successful companies throughout his career. With the completion of this combination, Ben can accelerate its investment and the execution of its tech-enabled solutions to deliver a multitude of solutions in this large and growing market of underserved investors. With strong secular tailwinds, and first mover advantage, Beneficient is uniquely positioned to achieve Brad’s vision and capture the tremendous growth opportunities that lie ahead.”

Beneficient believes future growth will emanate through its breakthrough patent pending technology, including AltAccess® and AltQuote™. Beneficient expects its technology will provide customers with a secure, online delivery of liquidity payment solutions as well as indicative quotes on the value of their alternative assets. Ben also plans to expand its product and service offerings into complementary products and services including custodying alternative assets, electronic data and physical certificates, data and analytics subscription services, and insurance products and services.

“Through Beneficient’s regulated, tech-enabled solutions, investors will be able to seamlessly access liquidity payment options and have certainty over the price, cost, and time associated with exiting these investments early. This is especially important for individual investors and their advisors who, unlike large institutions, contend with life events that may require access to liquidity earlier than otherwise planned,” said Thomas Hicks, Beneficient’s Vice Chairman of the Board.

Beneficient’s leadership team and Board of Directors, comprised of Wall Street and alternative asset veterans, former U.S. Federal Reserve Bank presidents and other industry experts, reflects its ongoing commitment to innovation and democratization of the alternative asset industry.

About Beneficient (Ben)

Beneficient (Nasdaq: BENF) is on a mission to democratize the global alternative asset investment market by providing traditionally underserved investors − mid-to-high net worth individuals and small-to-midsized institutions − with early exit solutions that could help them unlock the value in their alternative assets. Ben’s AltQuote™ tool provides customers with a range of potential exit options within minutes, while customers can log on to the AltAccess® portal explore opportunities and receive proposals in a secure online environment.

Its subsidiary, Beneficient Fiduciary Financial, L.L.C., is chartered under the State of Kansas’ Technology-Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institution (TEFFI) Act and is subject to regulatory oversight by the Office of the State Bank Commissioner.

For more information, visit www.trustben.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

