Human Nutrition Market to Reach $189.2 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Human Nutrition Market by Type (Vitamins, Proteins, Minerals, Fatty Acids, Carbohydrates), Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements), Population (Geriatric, Pediatric, Maternal) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Human Nutrition Market by Type (Vitamins, Proteins, Minerals, Fatty Acids, Carbohydrates), Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements), Population (Geriatric, Pediatric, Maternal) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2030’ the global human nutrition market is projected to reach $189.2 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The growth of the human nutrition market is mainly attributed to rising health and wellness trend, growing demand for fortified food products, lifestyle changes, rising incidences of chronic diseases, and increasing application in infant formulas and dietary supplements. Furthermore, product launches and technological innovations by the leading players in the human nutrition market are expected to create market growth opportunities.

Download Free Sample Report Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5046

The human nutrition market is segmented by type (vitamins [fat-soluble vitamins (vitamin a, vitamin e, vitamin d], water-soluble vitamins [Vitamin C, Vitamin B9, Vitamin B12, Vitamin B7, Vitamin B3, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B1, Vitamin B5, Vitamin B6], probiotics, proteins and amino acids, carbohydrates (monosaccharides [glucose, fructose, galactose], oligosaccharides [sucrose, lactose, other carbohydrates], fats and fatty acids (omega-3 fatty acid, omega-6 fatty acid, monounsaturated omega-9 fatty acid, palmitic acid (pa), other fats and fatty acids), minerals (macro minerals [calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, salt (sodium chloride)], microminerals [iron, zinc, copper, chromium, fluoride, iodine, selenium, manganese, molybdenum], other mineral types), by application (functional food [dairy products, bakery products, snacks, confectionery products, infant food products, other functional foods], functional beverages [energy drinks, sports drinks, fortified juices, dairy-based beverages, other functional beverages], dietary supplements, other applications), by population category (pediatric, geriatric, maternal, athletes, and other population categories) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country levels.

Among all the types studied in this report, the vitamins segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global human nutrition market in 2023. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing attention to health and wellbeing by consumers, the rising prevalence of vitamin deficiencies, and the huge demand for vitamin-fortified foods. In addition, the rising health and wellness trends and a steady rise in the geriatric population in developed economies are further expected to boost the demand for this segment. However, the probiotics segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of probiotics, the increasing use of probiotics as an alternative to antibiotics, the growing research on probiotics, and the growing use of probiotics for children.

Among all the applications studied in this report, the functional food segment is expected to account for the largest share of the human nutrition market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the changes in lifestyle and food habits, growing demand for nutritional and fortifying food products, rising spending on healthy & nutritious diets, and increased consumer knowledge about their health advantages. However, the functional beverages segment is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for functional beverages in emerging economies, increasing demand for sports drinks, and a rise in health expenditure.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5046

Among all the population categories studied in this report, the geriatric population segment is expected to account for the largest share of the human nutrition market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to factors such as the increasing aging population, the growing need to maintain and improve the digestion and immunity system of older adults, and the high prevalence of chronic conditions in this category population.

Among all the regions studied in this report, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the human nutrition market. The large market share of this region is attributed to the well-established nutraceutical and functional food industry; growing demand for nutritional supplements; high investments in the research & development of human nutrition products; rising prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, hypertension, stroke, heart disease, respiratory diseases, arthritis, obesity, and oral diseases; the increasing focus on a healthy lifestyle; and the growing health & wellness and clean label trends.

The human nutrition market has witnessed several product launches, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations in recent years. The key players operating in the human nutrition market are Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Glanbia plc (Ireland), Corbion N.V.(Netherlands), Associated British Foods plc (U.K.), Arla Foods (Denmark), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), and Kerry Group plc (Ireland).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/human-nutrition-market-5046

Scope of the Report:

Human Nutrition Market Assessment, by Type

Vitamins Fat-soluble Vitamins Vitamin A (Retinoid) Vitamin E (Tocopherol) Vitamin D (Calciferol) Water-soluble Vitamins Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Vitamin B9 (Folic Acid) Vitamin B12 (Cobalamin) Vitamin B7 (Biotin) Vitamin B3 (Niacin) Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) Vitamin B1 (Thiamine) Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid) Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine)

Probiotics

Proteins and Amino Acids

Carbohydrates Monosaccharides Glucose Fructose Galactose Oligosaccharides Sucrose Lactose Others Carbohydrate Types

Fats and Fatty Acids Omega-3 Fatty Acid Omega-6 Fatty Acid Monounsaturated Omega-9 Fatty Acid Palmitic Acid (PA) Others Fats and Fatty Acids

Minerals Macro Minerals Calcium Phosphorus Potassium Magnesium Salt (Sodium Chloride) Microminerals Iron Zinc Copper Chromium Fluoride Iodine Selenium Manganese Molybdenum

Other Mineral Types

Human Nutrition Market Assessment, by Application

Functional Food Dairy Products Bakery Products Snacks Confectionery Products Infant Food Products Other Functional Foods

Functional Beverages Energy Drinks Sports Drinks Fortified Juices Dairy-based Beverages Other Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Other Applications

Human Nutrition Market Assessment, by Population Category

Pediatric Population

Geriatric Population

Maternal Population

Athletes Population

Other Population Categories

Human Nutrition Market Assessment, by Geography

North America U.S Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

Quick Buy – Human Nutrition Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/34564602

Related Reports:

Nutritional Premixes Market by Type (Combined Premixes, Vitamin Premixes, Mineral Premixes, Amino Acid Premixes, Nucleotide Premixes, Nutraceutical Premixes), Form (Powder, Liquid), Application (Animal Feed, Health Supplements, Food and Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nutritional-premixes-market-3864

Nannochloropsis-derived Lipids Market by Application (Human Nutrition (Health Supplements & Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Other Human Nutritional Applications), Animal Nutrition, and Other Applications) - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nannochloropsis-derived-Lipids-fatty-acids-market-5231

Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market by Type (Vitamin, Mineral), Form (Liquid), Application (Nutritional & Health Supplements {Clinical Nutrition}, Food & Beverages {Beverages, Dairy Products}, Pharmaceuticals) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/vitamin-and-mineral-premixes-market-5369

Plant-Based Protein Supplements Market by Type (Soy Protein, Rice Protein), Form (Powder, RTD), Application (Sports Nutrition, Additional Nutrition), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-Commerce, Pharmacies) – Global Forecast To 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-protein-supplements-market-5143

Dairy Ingredients Market by Source (Milk, Whey), Type (Milk Powder, Whey Protein, Milk Protein, Third- Generation Ingredients, Casein), and Application (Pediatric, Sports Nutrition, Medical Nutrition, Functional Food, Bakery)- Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/dairy-ingredients-market-4994

Vegan Protein Powder Market by Type (Soy Protein, Rice Protein), Application (Sports Nutrition, Additional Nutrition), and Distribution Channel (Hypermarket/Supermarket, E-Commerce, Pharmacies) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/vegan-protein-powder-market-5290

Functional Food and Beverages Market by Type (Bakery Products, Confectionery Products, Snacks, Energy Drinks, Sports Drinks), Application (Health & Wellness, Immunity, Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health), Distribution Channel - Global Forecast to 2030

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/functional-food-and-beverages-market-5468

Pea Protein Market by Type (Pea Protein Isolate, Pea Protein Concentrate, Pea Flour), Source (Yellow Pea, Green Pea), Source Process (Conventional, Organic), Application (Nutritional Supplements, Meat Alternatives) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/pea-protein-market-5054

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Product Type (Vitamins, Amino Acids, Probiotic, Minerals), Derivation Method (Natural, Synthetic), Form, Application (Dietary Supplements, Infant and Maternal Nutrition), End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/nutraceutical-ingredients-market-5044

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/100/human-nutrition-market-2030

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research