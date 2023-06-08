tvScientific Named Awin Power 100 Top Affiliate Partner

tvScientific Receives Global Partner Affiliate Recognition For Value, Innovation

/EIN News/ -- PASADENA, Calif., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tvScientific , the performance advertising platform for connected TV (CTV), today announced it has been named a Power 100 affiliate partner by global affiliate marketing platform Awin for the second time. tvScientific was selected as one of 100 featured affiliate partners from one million active publishers across 35 countries, including TikTok creators, price comparison sites, niche bloggers, global media powerhouses, cutting-edge technologies, FinTech pioneers and brands.



Awin’s Power 100 was a first for its industry in 2022, reshaping how affiliate marketers view partnerships. And the results speak for themselves, with the Power 100 collectively generating $4.9 billion in revenue and 55 million sales for more than 8,000 ecommerce retailers in 2022. To view the entire Awin Power 100, please visit: https://awin.link/power-100-2023

The Redefining “Affiliate” category reshapes what it means to be an affiliate today, going beyond the traditional partnerships and altering the perception of what’s possible in the channel. tvScientific was selected by a panel of Awin experts across the business for its innovation and for pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a partner in the affiliate channel.

“Since its inception, the affiliate and partner marketing channel has provided brands a low-risk, high growth opportunity unique to other marketing strategies thanks to its pay-for-performance model,” said Adam Ross, CEO of Awin. “In a time when a brand’s bottom line has never been under greater scrutiny, affiliate insulates a company’s strategy while enhancing the customer journey and ongoing relationship. This is what makes Awin’s Power 100 so crucial to success – it represents a true slice of the industry today, spanning promotional and partnership opportunities across every consumer touchpoint, from brand-building awareness generators to post-sale customer retention experts. I look forward to seeing how the Power 100 further impacts the affiliate and partner marketing industry in 2023 and beyond.”

“Performance advertising is the very heart of the ad industry, representing 65% of the total $300 billion US ad spend,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO of tvScientific. “This trend toward performance is now disrupting the $70 billion TV industry, and with this recognition from Awin tvScientific looks forward to showing more companies across industries what’s possible with CTV.”

To receive your free copy of the Awin Report Power 100, please visit https://awin.link/power-100-2023.

About tvScientific:

tvScientific is the most sophisticated performance advertising platform built for connected TV, making TV advertising accessible and measurable for brands and apps of all sizes. tvScientific offers a self-managed solution custom-built for performance marketers, that simplifies and automates TV buying and optimization, leveraging massive data to prove the actual value of TV advertising. The platform reaches 95% of AVOD inventory using proprietary, deterministic ID technology to measure ad exposure to outcome in an approachable, radically transparent and scalable way. An Idealab company, tvScientific was co-founded by senior executives with deep roots in programmatic advertising, digital media, and ad verification. Today, the company continues to make strategic alignments with key players — the most recent being NBCUniversal — to advance CTV performance advertising forward. The company is headquartered in Pasadena, California. For more information, visit https://www.tvscientific.com.

About Awin

Awin is a marketing technology platform, providing an open marketplace for businesses to create any type of acquisition partnership. Its 270,000+ active partners operating across a million-plus websites - including traditional affiliates, global mass media houses, trusted micro-influencers and innovative fintech businesses – enable advertisers to generate more sales, expand customer reach and strengthen their brand. Retailers that migrate to Awin from competitor platforms experience triple-digit affiliate program growth and a 63% uplift in revenue. In addition to leading the way with its reach, Awin’s award-winning technology and tools - including first-party tracking, multi-channel attribution and in-app tracking - ensure a program tracks all sales, making it optimally attractive for partners to want to promote.

