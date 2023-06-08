Primer Market Analysis of Rising Business Opportunities with Prominent Investment Worth USD 42.04 Billion in 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 22.58 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends – Growing investments in infrastructure development

Rising demand for eco-friendly primer and coatings is a key factor driving primer market revenue growth” — EMARGEN RESEARCH

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- latest report from Emergen Research, the market research report discusses the global Primer market in depth, and each of the major market segments is examined in depth. In addition to market information, the report provides industry statistics, regional market revenue shares, gross profits, production & distribution costs, and product portfolios related to the global Primer market. There are also a number of factors influencing industry revenue growth identified in the report, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, stringent regulatory frameworks, as well as a multitude of other micro- and macro-economic factors.

Primer is a type of coating applied to surfaces before painting to enhance the adhesion of the paint and protect the surface from corrosion. The global primer market size was USD 22.58 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The global primer market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand for construction and infrastructure development, rising automotive production, and growing awareness of the benefits of using primers. This article will provide an overview of the primer market, its drivers, restraints, growth factors, and relevant statistics from government organizations.

The construction industry is a major driver for the primer market as it requires a significant amount of primer for various applications such as steel structures, concrete surfaces, and wooden structures. The growing demand for infrastructure development and renovation projects is expected to drive the growth of the primer market in the coming years. The rising automotive production is also driving the demand for primer coatings as it offers protection against corrosion and enhances the appearance of the vehicle.

The high cost of raw materials used in the production of primer coatings is a major restraint for the market. The volatile prices of raw materials such as titanium dioxide, zinc oxide, and solvents can affect the cost of production and lead to price fluctuations. Moreover, stringent government regulations related to the use of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in the production of primer coatings can also pose challenges to the growth of the market.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the global investment in infrastructure reached USD 2.5 trillion in 2019, indicating the growing demand for construction and infrastructure development. This trend is expected to drive the demand for primer coatings as it offers protection against corrosion and enhances the durability of the structures. Furthermore, according to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the global production of motor vehicles increased from 84.2 million units in 2015 to 92.1 million units in 2019, indicating the growing demand for automotive primer coatings.

Download Sample PDF Copy of this Report to understand structure of the complete report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1883

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Primer market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report are:

PPG Industries, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Masco Corporation, BASF SE, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Nippon Paints Holdings Co., Ltd., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Valspar, RPM International Inc., and Asian Paints

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The resin segment accounted for a comparatively larger revenue share in 2022. Factors such as excellent ability to stick to surfaces, resist corrosion, endure exposure to outdoor elements, maintain color consistency, and resist chemicals. Resins play a crucial role in creating a coating that appears glossy, retains its color, and has a uniform appearance. In addition, resins improve the coating's capacity to hide objects by making pigments and fillers opaque.

The metal segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Factors such as proper surface preparation, improved durability, and corrosion protection. When applied to metal surfaces, primer paint dries to create a smooth and uniform finish that enhances the adherence of subsequent paint layers. Furthermore, metal primers have the ability to conceal scratches, minor rust, and remnants of old paint, resulting in a consistent and uniform surface for painting. In addition, companies are investing in research and development efforts, launching new products, and introducing innovations to their existing product lines, contributing significantly to revenue growth of this segment.

The building and construction segment is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Factors such as growing commercial and residential infrastructure development, construction of smart homes, and expanding government measures to minimize carbon footprint are all significant factors driving revenue growth of this segment. Government investments are also increasing. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, annual spending on private construction remained almost the same at USD 1,442.6 billion, with a negligible increase of 0.5% from the revised December estimate of USD 1,442.0 billion.

Asia Pacific market accounted for a significantly larger revenue share with highest revenue growth rate in 2022. Factors such as increasing infrastructure development projects, growing investments by government authorities, and a rise in environmental awareness among individuals leading to a shift towards green or eco-friendly primer options are driving revenue growth of the market in this region.

Based on the types, the market is segmented into:

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Resin

Acrylic

Epoxy

Poly vinyl acetate

Alkyd

Other resins

Additives

Dispersant

Biocides

Surface modifier

Other additives

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Metal

Plastic

Concrete

Wood

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Building and Construction

Automotive

Industrial

Packaging

Furniture

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1883

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Primer market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Primer market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Regional Landscape section of the Primer report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.

The various regions analyzed in the report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/primer-market

The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Primer market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our reports will help you solve the following issues: –

Insecurity about the future:

Our research and insights help our clients to anticipate upcoming revenue compartments and growth ranges. This help our client to invest or divest their assets.

Understanding market opinions:

It is extremely vital to have an impartial understanding of market opinions for a strategy. Our insights help to have a keen view on a market sentiment. We keep this reconnaissance by engaging with Key Opinion Leaders of a value chain of each industry we track.

Understanding the most reliable investment centers:

Our research ranks investments centers of market by considering their future demands, returns and profit margins. Our clients can focus on most prominent investment centers by procuring our market research.

Evaluating potential business partners:

Our research and insights help our clients in identifying compatible business partners.

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Latest Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Advanced Analytics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-analytics-market

Titanium Dioxide Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/titanium-dioxide-market

Diagnostic Electrocardiograph Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/diagnostic-electrocardiograph-market

Exoskeleton Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/exoskeleton-market

Laparoscopic and Open Hernia Mesh Repair Surgery Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/laparoscopic-and-open-hernia-mesh-repair-surgery-market

Predictive Analytics Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/predictive-analytics-market

Motion Control Market

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/motion-control-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Trending Report: food tech market |Water Based Adhesives Market

Trending Title: Federated Learning Market |Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market