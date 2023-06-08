Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 695.3 Million in 2028

Emergen Research Logo

COVID-19 outbreak and rising prevalence of infectious diseases and deployment of preventive measures are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 497.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Increasing convergence of services with technology ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report offers valuable insights into the prevailing growth opportunities for the global Mobile Phlebotomy Services market and its intensely competitive scenario. The global mobile phlebotomy services market size reached USD 497.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic is a major factor that added momentum to market revenue growth in the recent months.

Revenue growth of the global market continues to remain robust due to increasing need for blood draws and dosage administration, which are critical processes in clinical trials. In the clinical research field, patient mobility and engagement have sometimes been major challenges. Several presently ongoing clinical trials have come to a halt or have become much more difficult to continue as a result of the pandemic.

The market scope for the new entrants and established companies has been assessed using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Furthermore, into the study, the authors of the report have evaluated the financial standing of leading companies operating in the industry.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Viracor-IBT Laboratories, Angel's on Wheels Mobile Phlebotomy LLC, Sonora Quest Laboratories, TravaLab LLC, Ultimate Wellness Providers Co., Mobile Phlebotomy Services, Inc., Pinnacle Mobile Phlebotomy, LLC, VeniExpress, Inc., and Progressive Phlebotomy Services, LLC

Key Coverage of the Report:

Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects

Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical

Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2019-2028)

Pricing strategies of the regional market players

Demand & supply gap analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

Market share analysis of the top market players

Strategic recommendations for new market entrants

Company profiling of the leading market players

Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies

The global market has been categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and the competitive hierarchy. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further entails a clear outline of the market’s intensely competitive atmosphere to help businesses and industry stakeholders decipher the optimal business moves and achieve their business goals.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Process & Handling

Specimen Collection

Routine Draws

Stat Draws

Specialty Test Kits

Saliva Kits

Stool Specimens Kits

Family Study Testing

Paternity Testing

Pediatric Blood Draws & Heel Sticks

Health Fairs

Research & Investigational Testing

Specimen Shipping

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Cancer

Liquid Biopsy Tests

Biosimilar

Infectious Disease

Immunoassay

Urinalysis with UTI Panel

Respiratory Virus Panel

Tuberculosis Screening

Vaccine Clinical Trials

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Doctors & Nurses

Individuals

Medical Laboratories

Assisted Living Facilities

Companies with Wellness Programs

Geographical Analysis:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth prospects for the regional segments of the Mobile Phlebotomy Services market. It further gauges their revenue share for the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of the market in these regions for the forecast period. The leading geographic regions covered in this report are as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

