Mobile Phlebotomy Services Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 695.3 Million in 2028
COVID-19 outbreak and rising prevalence of infectious diseases and deployment of preventive measures are some key factors driving market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report offers valuable insights into the prevailing growth opportunities for the global Mobile Phlebotomy Services market and its intensely competitive scenario. The global mobile phlebotomy services market size reached USD 497.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic is a major factor that added momentum to market revenue growth in the recent months.
Revenue growth of the global market continues to remain robust due to increasing need for blood draws and dosage administration, which are critical processes in clinical trials. In the clinical research field, patient mobility and engagement have sometimes been major challenges. Several presently ongoing clinical trials have come to a halt or have become much more difficult to continue as a result of the pandemic.
Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/752
The market scope for the new entrants and established companies has been assessed using various analytical tools, including the SWOT analysis, investment assessment, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Furthermore, into the study, the authors of the report have evaluated the financial standing of leading companies operating in the industry.
The leading market contenders listed in the report are:
NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., Viracor-IBT Laboratories, Angel's on Wheels Mobile Phlebotomy LLC, Sonora Quest Laboratories, TravaLab LLC, Ultimate Wellness Providers Co., Mobile Phlebotomy Services, Inc., Pinnacle Mobile Phlebotomy, LLC, VeniExpress, Inc., and Progressive Phlebotomy Services, LLC
Key Coverage of the Report:
Detailed scrutiny of the latest market trends, including drivers, opportunities, threats, constraints, challenges, and future investment prospects
Market segmentation by deployment type, authentication type, component, organization size, industry vertical
Regional and country-wise market size estimation for the forecast period (2019-2028)
Pricing strategies of the regional market players
Demand & supply gap analysis
Competitive landscape analysis
Market share analysis of the top market players
Strategic recommendations for new market entrants
Company profiling of the leading market players
Brief summary of the key strategies, financial positions, and recent developments of the leading companies
Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/752
The global market has been categorized on the basis of product type, application gamut, end-user industries, and the competitive hierarchy. The report inspects the current market scenario, its past performance, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption rates, sales, and numerous growth opportunities available in the market. It further entails a clear outline of the market’s intensely competitive atmosphere to help businesses and industry stakeholders decipher the optimal business moves and achieve their business goals.
Segments Covered in this report are:
Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Process & Handling
Specimen Collection
Routine Draws
Stat Draws
Specialty Test Kits
Saliva Kits
Stool Specimens Kits
Family Study Testing
Paternity Testing
Pediatric Blood Draws & Heel Sticks
Health Fairs
Research & Investigational Testing
Specimen Shipping
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Cancer
Liquid Biopsy Tests
Biosimilar
Infectious Disease
Immunoassay
Urinalysis with UTI Panel
Respiratory Virus Panel
Tuberculosis Screening
Vaccine Clinical Trials
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Doctors & Nurses
Individuals
Medical Laboratories
Assisted Living Facilities
Companies with Wellness Programs
Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-phlebotomy-services-market
Geographical Analysis:
The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth prospects for the regional segments of the Mobile Phlebotomy Services market. It further gauges their revenue share for the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of the market in these regions for the forecast period. The leading geographic regions covered in this report are as follows:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research
Steel Wire Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/steel-wire-market
Digital X Ray Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-x-ray-market
Hair Styling Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/hair-styling-market
Waterproof Tape Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waterproof-tape-market
Telepresence Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/telepresence-market
License Management Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/license-management-market
Pharmaceutical Packaging Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/pharmaceutical-packaging-market
Smart Transportation Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/smart-transportation-market
Skin Lightening Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/skin-lightening-market
Conditioner Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/conditioner-market
Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn