At a CAGR of 10.9%, Nanorobotics Market Size Worth USD 14.03 Billion in 2028

Rising investment in urgent care and increasing global geriatric population are key factors driving revenue growt of the global nanorobotics market

Market Size – USD 6.12 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.9%, Market Trends – Advancements in technology ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Nanorobotics market size is expected to reach USD 14.03 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Nanorobotics market revenue growth is driven by key factors such as rapid innovations in nanorobotics technology and increasing application of the technology in treatment of neurological cardiovascular, oncological, infectious, orthopedic diseases, and others.

Nanorobotics is the technology which creates robots or machines at a very small scale. The field of nanorobotics brings together various disciplines, including nanofabrication processes used for producing nanoactuators, nanomotors, and nanosensors, among others. Rising focus on regenerative medicine coupled with technological advancements is boosting market revenue growth. Furthermore, increasing adoption of medical equipment and more advanced technologies such as Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is driving growth of the global nanorobotics market, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period: 2021- 2028

CAGR: 10.9%

Base Year: 2020

Number of Pages: 250

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others.

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Nanorobotics market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analysis the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

Major players in the market include Bruker, Oxford Instruments, Toronto Nano Instrumentation, JEOL Ltd., Imina Technologies, Klocke Nanotechnik, Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc., Ginkgo Bioworks, Agilent Technologies, and Park Systems.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2021, Bionaut Labs, which is a company that is developing nanorobots to deliver drugs for treatment of brain diseases, announced that it had received a funding of USD 20 million led by Khosla Ventures and Upfront Ventures.

The funds will be used to guide Bionaut Labs through clinical and preclinical development of its nanorobot technology.

Magnetically guided nanorobotics segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing demand for delicate applications as magnetically guided nanorobots provide high degree of maneuverability in complex procedures. Nanorobotics is employed to carry and deliver live cells to targeted areas in the body, which further expected to advance, and this is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of this segment over the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global nanorobotics market based on type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Nanomanipulator

Electron Microscope (EM)

Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM)

Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM)

Scanning Probe Microscope (SPM)

Atomic Force Microscopes (AFM)

Scanning Tunneling Microscope (STM)

Bio-Nanorobotics

Magnetically Guided

Bacteria-Based

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Nanomedicine

Biomedical

Mechanical

Others (Space and Oil & Gas)

In conclusion, the report is designed to provide an in-depth analysis of all the key change calculation factors that replicate the decisions that trigger the change, which pushes the player's winning position profitable on the growth curve despite massive competition in the target Nanorobotics market.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Nanorobotics market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Nanorobotics industry by 2030?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Nanorobotics market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Nanorobotics industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

