Transportation Management System Market Global Growth By 2030 | Analysis by Trends, Competitor Strategy, High Emerging

Transportation Management System Market Size – USD 9.26 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 19.1%, Market Trends – Technological advancements in the transportation and logistics industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Transportation Management System (TMS) market size is expected to reach USD 44.96 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 19.1% in 2030, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in the transportation and logistics industry can be attributed to the steady market revenue growth of transportation management system. One such advancement is Small Parcel Shipping (SPS) integration. Looking back at logistics and supply chain technology, it was only lately that certain transportation management systems started to incorporate parcels (small packets). TMS concentrated on Over-The-Road (OTR) in the 2000s, with Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) and Full Truckload (TL) as the main modes of transportation, eliminating alternatives for shipping by sea, air, rail, and intermodal. In order to better serve clients, next-generation TMS solutions address these issues by providing accurate and immediate pricing quotes with a variety of delivery options, integrated label printing, tracking, and invoicing.

A Transportation Management System (TMS) is a comprehensive software solution designed to streamline and optimize the logistical operations of businesses involved in transportation and supply chain management. It provides a centralized platform that enables efficient planning, execution, and monitoring of all aspects of transportation, including route optimization, load planning, carrier selection, freight auditing, real-time tracking, and performance analysis. By automating and integrating these processes, TMS enhances operational efficiency, reduces costs, improves customer service, and facilitates data-driven decision-making, ultimately helping businesses achieve greater control, visibility, and effectiveness in their transportation operations.

Oracle, SAP, Manhattan Associates, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., e2open, LLC., Trimble Inc., WiseTech Global, The Descartes Systems Group Inc., MercuryGate , Blue Yonder Group, Inc.

On 18 May 2020, the 9.3 versions of the SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) and SAP Transportation Management (SAP TM) applications were released, according to SAP SE. The SAP Transportation Management (SAP TM) and SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) programs will now be accessible in the 9.3 editions, according to a statement from SAP SE. By adding transit warehousing options for service providers who combine warehousing and transportation at logistics hubs, these updates improve integration between logistics processes.

The solutions segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period. Using transportation management system solutions has various advantages. Better customer service, increased warehouse productivity, tracking deliveries, inventory control, and cheaper shipping costs are just a few advantages of transportation management system solutions. The current TMS technology provides for complete supply chain transparency. A major benefit is having access to and real-time visibility into all other integrated systems data. Logistical managers are better equipped to expect possible problems and act more quickly and effectively. This maintains a high level of client satisfaction without sacrificing efficiency or performance.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Solutions

Planning & Execution

Order Management

Audit, Payment, and Claims

Analytics & Reporting

Routing & Tracking

Services

Consulting

Integration & Implementation

Support & Maintenance

Transportation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Roadways

Railways

Airways

Maritime

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

On-Premises

Cloud

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Retail

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Government

Other Verticals

