Network Forensics Market is Projected to Hit USD 8.83 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2023-2032

Rising demand for organizations to protect their networks and systems from cyber-attacks and breaches and need for improved incident response

Network Forensics Market Size – USD 2.75 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.3%, Market Trends – Increasing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global network forensics market size reached USD 2.75 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. High demand for real-time monitoring and analysis is a major factor driving revenue growth of the network forensics market. With the increasing number and sophistication of cyber-attacks, organizations are looking for ways to detect and respond to security incidents in real time. Real-time monitoring and analysis allow organizations to quickly identify and respond to security incidents, minimizing the potential damage and impact.

Real-time monitoring and analysis are critical for organizations in various industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, and government, as it allows them to quickly identify and respond to security incidents, and minimize the potential damage and impact. In addition, real-time monitoring and analysis provide organizations with the ability to detect and respond to Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs), which are a rising concern. APTs are long-term, targeted attacks that are difficult to detect and are often used to steal sensitive information or disrupt operations. Real-time monitoring and analysis allow organizations to detect and respond to APTs before they can cause significant damage.

Network forensics is a specialized field that focuses on investigating and analyzing network traffic to uncover valuable information and evidence related to security incidents, cybercrimes, or policy violations. By capturing and examining network packets, log files, and other digital artifacts, network forensic experts can reconstruct the sequence of events, identify malicious activities, and determine the scope and impact of an incident. Through techniques such as deep packet inspection, traffic analysis, and protocol decoding, network forensics enables the detection of intrusions, data breaches, and unauthorized access, ultimately aiding in the identification of attackers, the mitigation of risks, and the enhancement of network security measures.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The solutions segment is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Network forensics solutions are software and hardware tools that are used to monitor, capture, and analyze network traffic in order to detect and investigate cyber-attacks and other security incidents. They are designed to help organizations protect their networks and systems from cyber attacks and breaches, and minimize the impact of any incidents that do occur. Network forensics solutions can provide visibility into network activity, identify suspicious patterns and anomalies, and respond quickly to potential threats. Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) systems are key components of network forensics.

The endpoint security segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. Network forensics can be used to identify and investigate security breaches that originate from endpoint devices, such as laptops, smartphones, and other connected devices. This can include analyzing network traffic to identify suspicious activities, such as malware communication or unauthorized access to sensitive data, as well as collecting and analyzing endpoint device logs to identify the source of the security incident. By using network forensics in conjunction with other security measures, such as antivirus software and intrusion detection systems, organizations can more effectively detect, respond to, and prevent security incidents on their endpoint devices.

The report covers the following companies-

IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., NetScout Systems, Inc., RSA Security LLC, VIAVI Solutions Inc., Novetta Solutions, LLC, SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC., SonicWall, LogRhythm, Inc., and Corelight, Inc.

The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Network Forensics market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Emergen Research has segmented the global network forensics market on the basis of component, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Solutions

Software

Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Threat Intelligence

Packet Capture Analysis

Analytics

Log Management

Firewall

Hardware

Services

Professional Services

Consulting

Training and Education

Design and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Managed Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Data Center Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Application Security

Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

On-Premises

Cloud

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Large Enterprises

SME’s

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government

Healthcare

Energy and Utilities

Education

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

The study segments the Network Forensics industry in light of major classification such as product type, potential markets, application, and end-user. This industry assessment for the forecast period, 2023 – 2032 incorporates projections pertaining to the investment feasibility, gross margin, profits, consumption volume, production capability and major market vendors. Likewise, statistics associated with the competitive landscape, shifting consumer behaviour and spending power is showcased and well-explained with the help of treasured resources such as charts, graphs and graphic images, which can be easily incorporated in the business or corporate presentations.

Global Network Forensics Market Research Objectives:

To provide deep understanding of the Network Forensics industry.

To highlight the critical data of each segment at extensive level.

To determine key success factors in different segments of Network Forensics industry.

To highlight the trends in specific sectors.

To give insights into key segments.

To carry economic analysis, build quantitative and financial models of global Network Forensics industry and individual segments.

To project future performance of the global Network Forensics industry and identify imperatives.

To identify risks of investing in particular segments and suggest appropriate strategies to mitigate the risks.

To study what held back the Network Forensics industry during pandemic and forces that are driving up the global Network Forensics market post-pandemic.

