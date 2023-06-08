Dehumidifier Market Statistics, Business Opportunities, Competitive Landscape and Industry Analysis Report

Emergen Research Logo

Strong emphasis on controlling moisture content in households is a significant factor driving global dehumidifier market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 3.78 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.0%, Market Trends – Increasing spending on construction of warehouses, residential establishments, and commercial buildings” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest market research report focuses on the global Dehumidifier market, and the report provides in-depth analysis of each of its major segments. Reports about the global Dehumidifier market provide a comprehensive overview of the market, including market size, revenue growth rate, industry statistics, revenue shares among regional markets, gross profits, production costs, and product portfolios. The report also highlights the most important factors influencing industry revenue growth, including drivers, opportunities, trends, restraints, challenges, demand and supply ratios, production and consumption patterns, strict regulatory frameworks, and a multitude of micro-economic and macro-economic factors. Dehumidifier industry projections and qualitative and quantitative assessments have been provided by the report's authors. The SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are some of the most important components of this report that provide insight into the highly competitive environment of the industry. Aside from revenue growth drivers & restraints, production & consumption patterns, changing consumer preferences, and stringent regulatory standards, this report also examines other key aspects of regional markets. As per the report, the current pandemic is one of the major contributing elements for the potential decline of the market in the coming years. The business sector has been drastically affected by the pandemic, which has adversely altered the market dynamics and demand trends. Financial difficulties brought by the pandemic have delayed the progress rate of various businesses and disrupted the global supply chains.

The global dehumidifier market size is expected to reach USD 7.01 Billion in 2030 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by increasing utilization of dehumidifiers in households to control moisture and prevent growth of bacteria. Using dehumidifiers in households improve air quality, helps to eliminate dust mites, and protects home, among other benefits. In addition, number of contaminants one can or cannot be breathing, as well as humidity levels of air, are two ways to gauge the quality of air in their home. If there is too much humidity in a home, it is impossible to maintain a healthy level of air quality, no matter how many houseplants or air purifiers they have. A recent trend in the market is increasing use of electrostatic dehumidifiers, as consumers are becoming more and more conscious of negative health implications on poor indoor air quality. Market growth is aided by rising awareness, particularly in domestic applications. This increase will be fueled by growing issue of respiratory ailments caused by air pollution around the globe. Even though electrostatic dehumidification is still in research stage, the industry is intrigued by prospect of using less energy to meet growing demand.

To receive a sample copy of this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1263

Leading manufacturers profiled in the report:

Airwatergreen AB, De’ Longhi Appliances s.r.l., Frigidaire, General Filters, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., GE Aplliances, LG Electronics, Munters, Seibu Giken Co., Ltd., and Sunpentown Inc

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Target Audience of the Global Dehumidifier Market Report:

Key Market Players

Investors

Venture capitalists

Small- and medium-sized and large enterprises

Third-party knowledge providers

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Global market producers, distributors, traders, and suppliers

Research organizations, consulting companies, and various alliances interested in this sector

Government bodies, independent regulatory authorities, and policymakers

Some Key Highlights From the Report

On 30 March 2022, Xiaomi launched dual-purpose MIJIA Smart Dehumidifier, which is capable of removing up to 22 liters of water in the air within home daily. Mijia Smart Dehumidifier also comes with multiple modes that allow it to quickly dry clothes spread in the room and enhance sleep.

The heat pump segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to continued product development and increasing use in various applications. Heat pump dehumidifiers are widely used to dry out industrial products, protect building materials and stored goods, and improve human comfort. They work by circulating moist air through evaporator of the refrigeration system and as a result, temperature of air drops, which causes water vapor to condense and can be flushed out. Heat pump dehumidifiers come in a wide variety of styles and efficiencies. The Energy Technology List (ETL) Scheme seeks to encourage the purchase of more energy-efficient products that employ latent and sensible heat released during dehumidification to heat air, as it leaves appliance for other advantageous purposes such as water heating.

The warm condensation segment is expected to register a rapid revenue growth in the global market over the forecast period owing to advancements in technology to enable dehumidifiers to operate at various indoor temperature ranges while reducing energy consumption and its various benefits. Condensation dehumidifiers are a great choice for individuals who operate in commercial, industrial, and warehousing sectors. In a world of liquid and gas plumbing, condensation dehumidifiers have become an essential part of procedures that call for removal of water. The water that is extracted from air by this type of dehumidifier, utilizing a heated device, is referred to as condensate, which can be used in industrial settings as it contains no waste. Reverse osmosis filters can therefore be used to transform condensate from some dehumidifiers into potable water reducing waste output, which lowers costs. Greywater is cleaned and released as a liquid rather than the vapor produced by other types of dehumidifiers.

The industrial segment is expected to account for a large revenue share over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for dehumidifiers across various industries and industry verticals. For instance, cold storage facilities use industrial-grade dehumidifiers to keep flowers, vegetables, fruits, milk, and processed commodities from deteriorating. Dehumidifiers help in the complete removal of ambient moisture, which is a problem in cold storage facilities due to constant influx of people and goods. The defense sector also makes use of industrial-grade dehumidifiers to avoid moisture-related harm to critical military equipment. Excessive ambient humidity can destroy maps, rations, and live ammunition in addition to corroding metal military equipment such as guns and vehicles. Military cargo storage facilities rely on industrial-grade dehumidifiers to keep ambient moisture below 35% standard.

For further details on this report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dehumidifier-market

Furthermore, the report provides the analytical data in an organized format segmented into charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams. This enables readers to understand the market scenario in an easy and beneficial manner. Moreover, the report aims to impart a prospective outlook and draw an informative conclusion to assist the reader in making lucrative business decisions. The report, in conclusion, provides a detailed analysis of the segments expected to dominate the market, the regional bifurcation, the estimated market size and share, and comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Chemical Absorbent

Heat Pump

Ventilating Dehumidifier

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cold Condensation

Sorption

Warm Condensation

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Commercial

Residential

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Dehumidifier market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Dehumidifier market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-history/1263

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of our clients. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the customization options, and our team will ensure the report is tailored according to your needs.

Latest Published Reports by Emergen Research:

digital payment market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-payment-market

Insurance Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/insurance-market

Nephritis Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nephritis-market

Furandicarboxylic Acid Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/furandicarboxylic-acid-market

Centesis Catheters Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/centesis-catheters-market

Hematology Analyzers and Reagents Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-hematology-analyzers-and-reagents-market

microgrid market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/microgrid-market

autoclaved aerated concrete market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/autoclaved-aerated-concrete-market

medical wearable market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/medical-wearable-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyses consumer behaviour shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.