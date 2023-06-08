RANE Enhances Industry-Leading Risk Intelligence Platform

Horizon Scanning Tools Better Prepare Risk Professionals for Emerging Threats

The new product enhancements focus on technology and tools that improve the client experience to more efficiently discover, filter, and utilize the content in ways that align with their workflow:

Proprietary country risk indicators now include both a forward-looking, qualitative risk outlook from in-house analysts and historical, quantitative measures of enterprise risk categories.



Expanded coverage and improved layout of Key Forecast Questions, which frame the issues driving geopolitical and security risk and assess the likelihood of different scenarios, with visualizations that help clients monitor risk trajectory and impact over time.



Threat monitoring tools allow clients to zero in on verified incidents in key areas with map-based navigation and improved geo-fencing capabilities.



Expanded accessibility options allow access to RANE content directly through the RANE platform, via RANE’s API feeds with support for single sign-on, or via our partner Silobreaker to combine RANE with open-source intelligence in a SaaS platform, enabling organizations to gain insights while simplifying implementation and deployment.



“Horizon scanning has increasingly become mission critical to support overall business resilience,” says RANE Chief Executive Officer, Steve Roycroft. “These enhancements come directly from our clients and mark another step forward in RANE’s journey to build the platform of choice for risk professionals.”

RANE will be showcasing these enhancements at AIRIP’s Annual Global Intelligence Forum, June 12-14 in Broomfield, CO (www.airip.org). To learn more about RANE’s Geopolitical and Threat Intelligence solutions and sign up for a demonstration, visit: https://go.ranenetwork.com/rane-horizon.

About RANE

RANE is a global risk intelligence company that provides risk and security professionals with critical insights and analysis to better anticipate, monitor, and respond to emerging threats. For more information about RANE, visit www.ranenetwork.com.

