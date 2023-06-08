Conduent Named to Newsweek’s Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces for 2023

The 100 global companies are recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction

/EIN News/ -- FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, today announced being one of Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® for 2023.



Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces® is the newest list in collaboration with the research and analysis of Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark company.

“Being named to Newsweek’s first list of Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces is recognition of our efforts to create a culture where associates can grow and thrive, feel they belong and can make a difference,” said Cliff Skelton, Conduent President and Chief Executive Officer. “This achievement is important because it is based on how our people feel about Conduent and demonstrates our commitment to our core values including teamwork, communication and inclusion in delivering valuable outcomes for our clients.”

"While workplace dynamics continue to evolve, the power of a positive culture remains constant,” says Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “The companies featured on the 2023 Global Most Loved Workplaces® list embody this transformative spirit, proving that when companies prioritize their people, success naturally follows."

The results were determined after surveying more than 2 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 30 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

“Since our initial publication of the Most Loved Workplaces® List in 2021, the workplace landscape has undergone a significant transformation, including shifts like Return to Office, Hybrid Work, The Great Resignation, Quiet Quitting, and Layoffs, among others,” says Most Loved Workplace® Founder and CEO Louis Carter. “Throughout these changes, the crucial element consistently tied to the success of a Most Loved Workplace® culture, which attracts and motivates exceptional talent, is cultivating positive and more meaningful connections between companies and employees. This year’s featured companies on the Most Loved Workplace® list exemplify this principle, even globally.”

For the full Newsweek list of 2023’s Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces®, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/global-most-loved-workplaces-2023.

Newsweek’s Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® is the latest recognition for the company. Conduent was recently recognized by Forbes as America’s Best 500 Employers for Diversity 2023. Last year, Conduent was named to Newsweek’s list of America’s 100 Most Loved Workplaces, was recognized as a top employer for LGBT+ inclusion in the 2022 India Workplace Equality Index (IWEI) and was listed by Comparably as Best CEOs for Women.

