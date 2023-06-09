CMTrading Launches Best in Africa Campaign
A successful fighter carefully analyses their opponent's strengths, weaknesses, and fighting style to develop a winning strategy.”JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CMTrading is pleased to announce the launch of its 'Best In Africa' campaign, featuring the accomplished fighter Dricus "Stillknocks" du Plessis as the brand ambassador. This partnership began in 2019 and has proven to be mutually beneficial for both parties. Dricus has not only honed his remarkable online trading skills with CMTrading, but he also believes that anyone can achieve success in trading with the right partner. This exciting campaign encompasses various media channels, including PR, print and outdoor and mall advertising, and social media platforms, where followers stand a chance to win exclusive shirts signed by "Stillknocks" himself.
— Dricus "Stillknocks" du Plessis
Renowned for being an award-winning and the best trading platform in Africa, CMTrading has once again teamed up with South Africa's best in the octagon. The synergy between these two exceptional entities is evident in their successful collaboration as business partners.
There is no denying that Dricus is one of South Africa's greatest fighters. He continues to make waves in the industry as a two-weight class EFC champion and an undefeated UFC competitor. Scheduled to face former UFC Middleweight champion Robert Whittaker in a title eliminator fight on July 8th at UFC 290 in Las Vegas, Nevada, du Plessis is leaving no stone unturned in his preparation. However, many may not know that he has also been training himself in the art of stock trading during his spare time.
Dricus attributes his additional skill set to his long-standing partnership with CMTrading, which has provided him with valuable knowledge and expertise. This collaboration has allowed him to broaden his horizons and delve into a field he may not have explored otherwise.
Known for his strategic approach in the ring, Dricus understands the importance of having options and opportunities. Mastering both stand-up fighting and ground techniques, he has acquired the art and balance needed for the cage. Drawing parallels between fighting and trading, he explains, "There are many similarities between what I do to prepare as an athlete and online trading. Both require thorough investigation and preparation, and success is achieved through diligent research and analysis. Furthermore, both endeavours are exhilarating, challenging, and undeniably rewarding."
Dricus' journey to becoming a top-tier fighter began at a young age, starting with Judo at age five and progressing to kickboxing at 14. He became professional with EFC Africa in 2013 and achieved the impressive feat of becoming a two-division champion in the Welterweight and Middleweight categories by 2017. In 2020, he made his highly anticipated UFC debut, remaining undefeated.
The UFC has been a pivotal platform for du Plessis, earning him the nickname "Stillknocks" due to his knack for choke holds and knockouts. His continuous pursuit of excellence involves a team of dedicated coaches who work with him daily, covering areas such as grappling, boxing, strength training, nutrition, and mental fortitude.
Dricus emphasises the similarities between fighting and trading, stating that anyone who follows a strategic approach can succeed in the trading "octagon."
"As I mentioned, investigation and preparation are crucial in fighting and trading. A successful fighter carefully analyses their opponent's strengths, weaknesses, and fighting style to develop a winning strategy. Similarly, a prosperous trader thoroughly researches and analyses financial instruments, market trends, and economic indicators to make informed trading decisions. Both disciplines require studying and understanding the factors influencing outcomes and taking appropriate actions based on that knowledge."
He further highlights the importance of diligent preparation and continuous learning in fighting and trading. Fighters spend countless hours refining their skills, training with coaches, and studying various techniques. Similarly, traders must continuously educate themselves about market dynamics, and the CMTrading platform offers exactly these insights.
Du Plessis is currently documenting his trading journey with CMTrading and fans can follow along on CMTrading.com.
Follow CMTrading on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Telegram.
CMTrading is the brand name of Global Capital Markets Trading Ltd (A Seychelles company, company no. 104785)
Kerry Oliver
The Lime Envelope
114679233 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other