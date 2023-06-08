Patient Blood Management Market Growth, Opportunities, Ongoing Trends Size, Share and Forecast to 2032

Emergen Research Logo

Patient Blood Management Market Trends – Rising demand for whole blood components in North America

Patient Blood Management Market Size – USD 13.25 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.4%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Patient Blood Management (PBM) market size is expected to reach USD 27.15 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing frequency of target diseases, such as anemia and iron deficiency, is a major factor driving market revenue growth. For instance, the important public health issue of anemia disproportionately affects young children and expectant mothers. According to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, anemia affects 40% of pregnant women and 42% of children under the age of five globally. PBM mainly detects patients who need blood transfusions and offers a management strategy aiming at lowering or eliminating risk of anemia and requirement for allogeneic transfusion, hence lowering inherent hazards, inventory pressures, and rising costs related to transfusion, driving market revenue growth.

High costs of automated systems, is a major factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. For example, cost of automation includes expense of instrument itself, price of training and validation, and cost of ongoing use and maintenance. The capital expenditure may range from USD 50,000 to USD 250,000 depending on capabilities and qualities of instrument. In addition, reagent costs for automated testing are frequently higher than for manual testing, which could restrain market revenue growth.

Haemonetics Corporation, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo Corporation, Immucor, Inc., B. Braun SE, Macopharma, BIOMÉRIEUX, Asahi Kasei Corporation, KANEKA CORPORATION, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

On 7 September 2022, Grifols, a major global player in plasma medicines, announced to sign a long-term agreement with Canadian Blood Services, Canada's national blood authority, to significantly increase Canada's self-sufficiency in immunoglobulin (Ig) medicines, which are significant plasma-protein treatments used to address various immunodeficiency as well as other health problems.

The instruments segment is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements in PBM systems. Development of new automated and semi-automatic agglutination techniques, which are quickly replacing manual tube procedures, is majorly due to their versatility, efficacy, and dependability. Transfusion services can modify their systems based on workload in addition to these therapeutic advantages owing to automated solutions.

The whole blood & red blood cells segment is expected to register fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period. This is due to increasing number of traffic accidents. As an illustration, almost 90% of fatal car accidents occur in low- and middle-income countries. A staggering 50% of fatalities caused by bleeding takes place during the first 24 hours after being brought to emergency room. In addition, 70% of all blood transfusions at trauma centers are performed on trauma patients, in need of hospital resources. Thus, increasing requirement of whole blood and blood transfusion, is driving revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share during the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for whole blood components and increasing number of partnerships and PBM programs. For instance, in January 2022, patient care was in concern owing to the American Red Cross's largest blood shortage in over 10 years. Blood and platelet donations are necessary to avoid delays in essential medical treatments.

A PBM research gives a thorough overview of the patient blood management industry, including market size, growth trends, and main competitors. It delves into topics such as blood conservation procedures, transfusion practises, and advances in PBM strategies.

Market Insights: The study provides insightful market information, such as current market dynamics, developing trends, and future growth potential. It assists businesses and organisations in comprehending the competitive landscape, market potential, and investment prospects in the PBM industry.

Trends and Forecasts in the Industry: PBM studies frequently include industry forecasts, projections, and trend analysis. These information can help firms make educated decisions about market entry, expansion, or product development. Companies can better coordinate their strategy by anticipating future trends and expectations in PBM.

Patient blood management is a fast growing industry, and regulatory regulations and policies can have a considerable impact on the market. PBM reports frequently give updates on key regulations and policies, allowing firms to remain compliance while also anticipating changes that may influence their operations.



In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Instruments

Blood Processing Devices

Centrifuge

Blood Cell Processors

Blood Transfusion Devices

Apheresis Machines

Plasma & Plasma Component Separators

Cell Salvage Systems

Others

Blood Culture Screening Devices

Automated Blood Culture Systems

Supporting Equipment

Diagnostic & Testing Instruments

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Instruments

Hematology Analyzer

Blood Grouping Analyzers

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Platforms

Blood Storage Devices

Refrigerators

Freezers

Accessories

Syringes & Needles

Vials & Tubes

Blood Bags

Others

Reagents and Kits

Blood Culture Media

Blood Typing Reagents

Slide Staining Reagents

Assay Kits

Others

Software

Blood Bank Management Software

Transfusion Management Software

Others

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Whole Blood & Red Blood Cells

Plasma

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Diagnostic Clinics & Pathology Labs

The report further divides the Patient Blood Management market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Patient Blood Management market.

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

