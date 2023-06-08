Food Preservatives Market Set to Reach USD 3.1 Billion by 2032, Rising Demand for Longer Shelf Life and Convenience

Reports And Data

food preservatives market size is expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Food Preservatives Market has experienced significant growth in recent years and is projected to continue expanding in the coming decade. In 2022, the market size reached USD 2.2 billion, and it is estimated to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing consumer demand for food products with extended shelf lives, driven by various factors such as evolving lifestyles, busy schedules, and expanding urbanization.

One of the primary reasons for the use of food preservatives is the rising consumer preference for convenient and longer-lasting food options. Preservatives play a crucial role in preserving the quality, freshness, and flavor of food products while extending their shelf life. Consequently, the market for food preservatives is witnessing substantial growth. Moreover, the demand for natural and organic preservatives is also contributing to the expansion of the food preservatives market. As consumers become more conscious of the potential health risks associated with synthetic preservatives, they are increasingly seeking natural and organic alternatives. This growing awareness has fueled the demand for natural and organic food preservatives, which is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Top Leading Players in Food Preservatives Market:

Celanese Corporation,Cargill, Incorporated, Kerry Group,BASF SE,DuPont de Nemours, Inc.,Koninklijke DSM N.V.,Kemin Industries, Inc., Innophos Holdings, Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, Eastman Chemical Company, ADM

Food Preservatives Market: Notable Innovation

1. Natural and Plant-Based Preservatives: With the increasing demand for natural and organic food products, there has been a surge in the development and utilization of natural preservatives derived from plants and botanical sources. These preservatives, such as rosemary extract, green tea extract, and grapefruit seed extract, have antimicrobial properties that help inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria and extend the shelf life of food items. Natural preservatives not only offer effective preservation but also align with consumers' preferences for clean label and additive-free products.

2. Antimicrobial Packaging: Innovations in packaging technology have led to the development of antimicrobial packaging materials that can help preserve the freshness and quality of food products. These packaging materials contain antimicrobial agents, such as silver nanoparticles or essential oils, which help prevent the growth of microorganisms and increase the shelf life of perishable foods. Antimicrobial packaging offers an additional layer of protection, reducing the need for excessive use of preservatives in the food itself.

3. Intelligent Packaging: Intelligent or smart packaging systems incorporate sensors and indicators to monitor the condition of food products during storage and transportation. These innovative packaging solutions can detect changes in temperature, humidity, or gas composition and provide real-time data on the product's freshness and quality. By closely monitoring the environmental conditions, intelligent packaging helps ensure that food items remain within safe parameters and alerts consumers if any deterioration occurs. This technology allows for more precise and targeted preservation techniques, reducing the reliance on traditional preservatives.

Food Preservatives Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook-

• Natural

• Chemical

By Function Outlook-

• Antimicrobial

• Antioxidant

• Others

By Application Outlook-

• Bakery & Confectionery

• Beverages

• Dairy & Frozen Products

• Meat, Poultry & Seafood

• Oils & Fats

• Snacks

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

