Animal Model Market to Soar with 6.2% CAGR, Driven by Pharmaceutical Advancements and Rising Research Lab Utilization

The global animal model market size was USD 1.54 Billion in 2021, and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Animal Model Market had a valuation of USD 1.54 Billion in 2021 and is projected to achieve a revenue CAGR of 6.2% throughout the forecast period. The market is anticipated to experience significant growth due to several factors. Firstly, the pharmaceutical industry's exponential expansion in the development of drugs, antibodies, and medicines to combat new and recurring diseases is expected to contribute to the market's revenue growth. Additionally, the use of animal models in research laboratories for prognostic and diagnostic purposes is another key factor driving market growth. Furthermore, there is an increasing demand for animal models in educational settings by academic and biotechnological institutions, which is also expected to boost the market's revenue.

Animal models refer to non-human living organisms utilized in experiments and research due to their similarities with humans in terms of immunology and pathophysiology. They play a vital role in disease prognosis, diagnosis, treatment, drug discovery and development, as well as cellular and histological studies. In the United States, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture reveals that 100 million mice and rats, along with 1 million other animals, were held captive for research and laboratory experiments in 2019.

The use of animal models is favored over human models in research due to the potential risks to human life, making animal models that closely resemble human systems an ideal choice. Both pharmaceutical companies and academic and biotechnological institutions frequently employ these models due to their diverse applications.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The animal model market encompasses various species used for research and experimentation. Rats, mice, rabbits, canines, zebrafish, mini-pigs, sheep, goats, and horses are among the prominent species utilized in this field.

Rats and mice are widely employed as animal models due to their genetic and physiological similarities to humans. These species play a crucial role in drug discovery and development, basic and applied research, academic learning, and other areas of scientific study.

Rabbits are another species commonly utilized in animal models. They are particularly valuable in the fields of toxicology and ophthalmology research. Their larger size and unique physiological characteristics make them suitable for studying ocular diseases and testing the safety of various substances.

Canines, such as dogs, are employed in preclinical research, particularly in studies related to cardiovascular diseases, orthopedics, and oncology. These animals provide valuable insights into human physiology and are instrumental in the development of new therapies and treatments.

Zebrafish have emerged as an essential species in biomedical research, particularly in the study of genetics, developmental biology, and neurobiology. Their transparent embryos allow for real-time visualization of developmental processes, making them highly valuable for understanding human diseases and drug screening.

Mini-pigs have gained popularity in the animal model market due to their anatomical and physiological similarities to humans. They are extensively used in pharmacokinetic and toxicology studies, as well as in surgical training and medical device testing.

Sheep, goats, and horses are larger animal models that find application in specific research areas. Sheep are often used in studies related to cardiovascular diseases, reproduction, and orthopedics. Goats are employed in biopharmaceutical production and medical research, particularly in the field of transgenic protein production. Horses are primarily used in veterinary research and drug development specific to equine health.

The applications of animal models are diverse and include drug discovery and development, basic and applied research, academic learning, and other specialized purposes. Animal models are crucial in the early stages of drug development, allowing researchers to assess safety, efficacy, and potential side effects of new drugs. They also contribute to our understanding of disease mechanisms and aid in the development of therapeutic interventions.

The end-use of animal models varies across different sectors. Pharmaceutical companies extensively rely on animal models to drive their drug discovery and development processes. Biotechnology firms also utilize animal models for research and development purposes, particularly in the field of genetic engineering. Academic institutions incorporate animal models into their educational curricula to provide practical learning experiences for students. Additionally, animal models find applications in other sectors, such as contract research organizations and government research institutes, supporting various scientific investigations and specialized studies.

Strategic development:

Promising findings were announced by The Jackson Laboratory on 8 February 2022 regarding their research into gene therapy for Multiple Sulfatase Deficiency (MSD), a rare genetic disorder. This breakthrough research paves the way for potential treatments for individuals affected by this disorder. The team conducted experiments using mice models in which the SUMF1 gene was deliberately disabled to replicate the gene-deficient state found in MSD patients. Through a two-week experimental period and careful evaluation of the surviving models, the researchers were able to gather substantial data, resulting in encouraging outcomes.

Competitive Landscape:

The global animal model market exhibits a moderately consolidated competitive landscape, with a limited number of key players operating at both global and regional levels. These key market players are actively involved in strategic alliances and partnerships to expand their product portfolios and establish a strong presence in the global market. The global market report highlights several major companies that play a significant role in the animal model industry.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is one of the prominent players in the market, offering a wide range of animal models and related services for research purposes. The company focuses on delivering high-quality models to support drug discovery and development processes.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp) is actively involved in the animal model market, offering comprehensive laboratory services and animal models for both research and diagnostic purposes. Their extensive network and expertise make them a valuable player in the industry.

Horizon Discovery Group plc specializes in gene editing and cell line engineering, providing unique models and tools for the research community. They enable scientists to study and understand the underlying mechanisms of diseases.

Other key players in the global animal model market include Trans Genic Inc., genOway, Taconic Biosciences, Inc., Envigo, Inotiv Inc., Janvier Labs, and Ingenious Targeting Laboratory (Ingenious). These companies contribute to the market by providing a diverse range of animal models and related services, catering to the needs of pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and other research institutions.

Overall, the competitive landscape of the global animal model market is characterized by a select group of major players, each contributing their expertise and resources to advance research and development in various fields.

