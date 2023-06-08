Ocean Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA) Announces Malaria Vaccine Patent Granted in Brazil, the 25th Patent Allowance for Programs in Infectious Disease, Cancer and Fibrosis

/EIN News/ -- Patent for breakthrough approach to disrupting the malaria parasite’s life cycle adds to a growing global patent portfolio, with 25 patents issued and an additional 38 patents pending.

Providence, RI, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Biomedical , Inc. (NASDAQ: OCEA ) announced today that Scientific Co-founder Dr. Jonathan Kurtis, MD, PhD has been granted a new patent for his malaria vaccine discoveries that may be used to interdict the parasite at multiple stages in the malaria cycle. This extends patent protection for Dr. Kurtis’ novel discoveries that have defined the powerful roles of PfGARP and PfCDPK-5 in controlling the malaria parasite’s ability to aggressively multiply within its human host.

This patent adds to Ocean Biomedical’s global patent portfolio for discoveries with potential to impact major unmet medical needs in infectious disease, oncology, and fibrosis .

Ocean Biomedical’s breakthrough approach targets the blood-stage portion of the malaria lifecycle – the stage responsible for all clinical disease and death – and therefore has the potential of significantly greater efficacy compared with vaccines targeting other stages. Ocean Biomedical is working to optimize the formulation of this vaccine prior to IND submission and first-in-humans testing.

In addition to this multi-pronged vaccine program, Dr. Kurtis has developed a related small molecule drug program to provide a new approach for treating the increasingly drug-resistant strains of malaria. This medicine will be an additional focus of Ocean Biomedical’s development pipeline in 2023 and will address a massive unmet need.

Addressing a Global Unmet Need

Malaria is the greatest single-agent killer of children on the planet, killing approximately 627,000 individuals in 2022. Artemisinin-based drug therapy remains the mainstay of treatment, but the spread of parasites resistant to this family of compounds threatens recent progress achieved by anti-malarial campaigns and underscores the urgent need to identify new anti-malarial drugs.

Data has demonstrated that the family of small molecule drugs in development by Dr. Kurtis’ team are highly specific for PfGARP binding, are non-toxic in multiple in vitro and in vivo systems, have excellent pharmacokinetic properties, and rapidly clear parasitemia in animal models.

Leadership Comments

“Our current vaccine formulation has an impressive ability to induce parasite cell death and we are excited about the prospect of moving this towards IND status that will enable human testing,” commented Dr. Kurtis, a Scientific Co-founder and director of Ocean Biomedical and the Chair of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

“The progress we have been able to make thus far in advancing novel targets is a testament to Ocean Biomedical’s innovative model and deep partnership with premier research institutions. We are hopeful that Dr. Kurtis’ discoveries will lead to a powerful vaccine that can save hundreds of thousands of lives, and we are proud to help advance this important work,” said Elizabeth Ng, Chief Executive Officer of Ocean Biomedical.

“The resurgence of Falciparum malaria worldwide is increasingly alarming and we are pleased to receive this patent coverage in such an important malaria-zone country. We are working hard to accelerate the development of our novel vaccine candidate and a novel class of anti-malarials, which have the potential to save hundreds of thousands of lives,” said Dr. Chirinjeev Kathuria, Ocean Biomedical’s co-founder and Executive Chairman.

About Ocean Biomedical

Ocean Biomedical, Inc. is a Providence, Rhode Island-based biopharma company with an innovative business model that accelerates the development and commercialization of scientifically compelling assets from research universities and medical centers. Ocean Biomedical deploys the funding and expertise to move new therapeutic candidates efficiently from the laboratory to the clinic, to the world. Ocean Biomedical is currently developing five promising discoveries that have the potential to achieve life-changing outcomes in lung cancer, brain cancer, pulmonary fibrosis, and the prevention and treatment of malaria. The Ocean Biomedical team is working on solving some of the world’s toughest problems, for the people who need it most.

To learn more, visit www.oceanbiomedical.com.

