Generating $5 billion, the Taylor Swift The Eras Tour has an Economic Impact Greater than 50 Countries

/EIN News/ -- DETROIT, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Taylor Swift The Eras tour resumes in Detroit tomorrow, a new study by online research, insights and experience company QuestionPro finds concertgoers are spending about $1,300 per show, with 71 percent saying it was worth it because the experience was so rewarding and 91 percent saying they’d go again. If the current spending pace continues through the end of the tour, The Eras tour will have generated an estimated $5 billion in economic impact, more than the gross domestic product of 50 countries.



The survey of 596 people also found:

Ticket access was not much of an issue. About 36 percent of attendees got tickets in the pre-sale with another 44 percent getting them in the first ticket sale. Only 12 percent got them thru the second ticket sale, with 4 percent on the resale market





It’s a family affair. Nearly 20 percent noted attending with parents, 31 percent with children and nearly 20 percent with siblings.





Besties and partners. The highest proportion of attendees listed going with their friends (53 percent and romantic partner (42 percent).





New fans. 71 percent said this was their first Taylor Swift concert, while 25 percent said they’d been to at least 2 and as many as 10 concerts. A few groupies (3 percent) have been to 10 or more.





It cost more, lots. The average concert goer spent about $720 more than their budget for a total average of $1,327.74, including expenses such as tickets, outfits/costumes, merchandise, food & drink, and travel.





Happy campers. Despite paying more than budgeted, the Eras Tour achieved a Net Promoter Score of 68, putting it on par with the top 3 admired brands such as Costco, USAA, and Southwest Airlines (it would be tied with Apple and the Ritz Carlton for fourth)





Not just for kids. About 58 percent of attendees are between 35 and 64 years old while just 37 percent are between 18 and 34. Less than 5 percent are under 18.





Would do it all over again. More than 70 percent said going to this event was worth it and a whopping 91 percent said they are likely to attend another concert – and would pay up to $1,311.35 to go again.



“These numbers are pretty incredible,” said Dan Fleetwood, President of QuestionPro Research and Insights. “If Taylor Swift were an economy, she’d be bigger than 50 countries; if she was a corporation, her Net Promoter Score would make her the fourth most admired brand, and her loyalty numbers mimic those of subjects to a royal crown. It’s all a testament to her focus on the fan experience.”

