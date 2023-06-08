JumpCloud Wins 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Colo., June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud Inc. today announced that JumpCloud has been honored as a winner in the 18th Annual 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology in the category of Identity and Access Management as a Service (IDaaS). These esteemed global awards celebrate outstanding achievements in information technology and cybersecurity. They acknowledge vendors who demonstrate excellence through their advanced, groundbreaking products, solutions, and services, thereby raising the industry standards in all aspects of technology and cybersecurity. This recognition highlights the remarkable contributions made by the JumpCloud team and their commitment to driving innovation in the field.



JumpCloud offers an open directory platform with a breadth of technical features that can be easily and centrally managed all while keeping users, their activity, and their devices secure. The JumpCloud platform offers enterprise-level functionality for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This includes identity and access management, empowering organizations to pursue a Zero Trust security approach by establishing trusted identities, trusted networks, trusted devices, and conditional access control policies to manage how and what resources users can access. Centralizing single sign-on (SSO), multi-factor authentication (MFA), directory services, device management, password management, remote assist, and more, JumpCloud’s directory platform offers flexibility and cost-savings for IT admins looking to migrate from closed, aging, and poorly patched legacy IT infrastructure that fails to meet modern IT needs.



“I am honored to congratulate the remarkable winners of the 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology,” said San Madan, president, Globee Awards. “Your dedication, innovation, and impactful contributions have set new standards of excellence in the IT industry. Your accomplishments inspire us all and reinforce the transformative power of technology. I commend each winner for their relentless pursuit of excellence and their unwavering commitment to driving progress in the digital era. May your success continue to propel the IT industry forward and inspire future generations of innovators. Congratulations once again on this well-deserved recognition.”

“This achievement underscores our dedication to delivering positive impact through product innovations and a steadfast focus on our customers and their security needs,” said Eric Brown, vice president of corporate marketing, JumpCloud. “We extend our gratitude to the Globee® Awards for this recognition that further validates how we prioritize our customers and the trust they place in our platform.”

The judging process for the 2023 Globee® Awards for Information Technology involved the active participation of over 600 judges from diverse corners of the globe, representing a broad spectrum of industry experts. These esteemed judges contributed their expertise to evaluate and assess the submissions received. The Information Technology World Awards welcomes participation from organizations in the Information Technology and Cybersecurity sectors, as well as their end users worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The term “Globee'' is a combination of the words “global” and “business.” The Globee® Awards were formed to honor organizations of all types and sizes from around the world for their achievements in various business and technology-related categories. The awards were created to provide a platform for recognizing and promoting excellence in industries and sectors that are shaping the future of business.

The Globee® Awards presents recognition in nine programs and competitions, including Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Business Awards, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Disruptor Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Information Technology, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations, and Globee® Awards for Women in Business. For more information on the Globee Awards, visit https://globeeawards.com .

About JumpCloud

JumpCloud® helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud has a global user base of more than 200,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

