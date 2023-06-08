Meat Processing Equipment Market is set for a Potential Growth Worldwide By 2031

The demand for meat processing equipment in various applications, such as meat, poultry, and seafood, is relatively high.

The global meat processing equipment market growth is driven by factors, including change in the lifestyle of people and consumers' inclination towards the use of ready-to-eat packaged food products” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟏𝟐.𝟑 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 $𝟏𝟗.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟕% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏. Meat is either consumed as a processed meat product or as a component of kitchen-style food preparations. Processed meat is meat that is modified to improve its taste and shelf life. Processed meat products, although in some regions still in their infancy, are globally gaining ground in popularity and consumption volume.

The demand for processed meat is expected to increase due to a surge in consumer demand for food products with multifunctional nutrition benefits. Therefore, meat processing equipment is designed based on specific end-use requirements. In addition, automated food processing equipment has experienced an increase in demand due to an increasing focus on production efficiency and cost reduction. The rising demand for meat processing equipment from the food industry is expected to create meat processing equipment market opportunities.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤:

By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global meat processing equipment market revenue and expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The convenience of storage, decline in meat prices, and improvement in meat quality all over the world are expected to drive the growth of the processed meat market. Additionally, due to the high protein content in processed meat, raw cooked meat consumption has increased in North America, which is predicted to further boost the market growth for meat processing equipment. Moreover, regional and global demand for meat products, as well as population growth boost the growth of the meat processing equipment market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. Adoption of meat processing equipment is expected to increase in Asia-Pacific due to growth in demand for ready-to-eat food products, changes in the lifestyle of consumers, and stable economic growth. Emerging markets, such as China and India, are expected to show the highest increase in demand for meat processing equipment.

By meat type, the processed beef segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global meat processing equipment market revenue and maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. The growth is attributed to a change in dietary habits that has led to an increase in the consumption of beef, which contains high-quality protein, in many different regions. Furthermore, it is predicted that Australia's increased beef production will reduce beef's cost and boost consumer demand. This has propelled market growth.

According to the meat processing equipment market analysis, by application, fresh processing meat has gained 22.9% of the share in the global meat processing equipment market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Fresh processed meat comprises meat mixes composed of finely comminuted, minced, or sliced muscle meat with variable fat content. The characteristic of this group is that all meat and non-meat ingredients are added raw without any prior heat treatment.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

-> By type, the cutting equipment segment in meat processing equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

-> In terms of value, the processed pork segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2031.

-> By application, the raw cooked meat segment is estimated to hold 20.2% of the share of the global meat processing equipment market by 2031.

-> North America has been gaining a dominant share in the global meat processing equipment market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.

The global meat processing equipment market is segmented based on type, meat type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is classified into cutting equipment, blending equipment, tenderizing equipment, filling equipment, dicing equipment, grinding equipment, smoking equipment, massaging equipment, and others. Based on meat, it is categorized into processed beef, processed pork, processed mutton, processed poultry, and others.

