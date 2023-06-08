The Growing Landscape of the Chromatography Market: Trends, Technologies, and Applications | CAGR of 5.80% -2021 to 2030

chromatography industry

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global chromatography industry generated $8.7 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $15.33 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2030. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

Growing Demand: The chromatography market has been experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand from various industries such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, food and beverage, environmental testing, and others. Chromatography techniques are widely used for separation, identification, and purification of compounds.

Technological Advancements: The market has witnessed continuous technological advancements, leading to the development of more efficient and automated chromatography systems. These advancements include high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra-high-performance liquid chromatography (UHPLC), gas chromatography (GC), and others, offering enhanced accuracy, sensitivity, and faster analysis.

Pharmaceutical Industry Dominance: The pharmaceutical industry is the largest consumer of chromatography products and services. Chromatography plays a critical role in drug development, quality control, and analysis. The increasing need for new drug development and stringent regulatory requirements contribute to the strong demand for chromatography solutions.

Increasing Food Safety Concerns: The food and beverage industry has been adopting chromatography techniques to ensure food safety and quality. Chromatography is used for analyzing contaminants, pesticides, additives, and nutritional components in food products. With growing consumer awareness and regulatory scrutiny, the demand for chromatography in this sector is expected to rise.

Environmental Testing and Research: Chromatography techniques are extensively used in environmental testing and research for the analysis of pollutants, toxins, and organic compounds in air, water, and soil samples. Increasing concerns about environmental pollution and regulations for maintaining environmental standards contribute to the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Increasing Research and Development Activities: The continuous advancement in research and development activities across various industries, particularly pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and life sciences, is driving the demand for chromatography. Chromatography techniques are crucial in drug discovery, development, and quality control processes, leading to a higher adoption rate.

Stringent Regulatory Standards: The stringent regulatory standards imposed by regulatory bodies, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), in industries like pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and environmental testing, require accurate and reliable analytical methods. Chromatography provides precise separation, identification, and quantification of compounds, making it an essential tool for compliance with regulatory requirements.

Market Segmentation:

Technique:

Gas Chromatography (GC)

Liquid Chromatography (LC)

High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

Ultra-High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC)

Others (e.g., Flash Chromatography, Size Exclusion Chromatography)

Thin-Layer Chromatography (TLC)

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (SFC)

Product:

Instruments (Chromatography Systems)

Consumables (Columns, Detectors, Sample Preparation Products, Solvents, Reagents, Standards)

Application:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Food and Beverage

Environmental Testing

Academic Research

Petrochemicals and Chemicals

Forensics

Cosmetics

Others

End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Food and Beverage Industry

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Hospitals and Clinics

Petrochemical and Chemical Industry

Others

Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Leading Market Players:-

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Merck KGaA (Merck Millipore)

GE Healthcare

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Restek Corporation

Phenomenex Inc.

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global chromatography market. This is due to presence of giant biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical firms in the countries such as the U.S. In addition, increase in adoption of chromatographic techniques for drug discoveries and drug approvals by this biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical firms. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

