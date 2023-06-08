Angiographic Catheters Market Size and Share Worth USD 3.85 Billion in 2032-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is the key factor driving market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global angiographic catheters market size was USD 1.41 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.50% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Revenue growth of the angiographic catheters market is driven by factors such as rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, and increasing adoption of interventional radiology procedures.

Rising demand for treatment products is mostly caused by increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. According to the data released by the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.9 million people would die each year from Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs) in the world by 2021. Cardiovascular diseases include conditions such as acute coronary syndrome, congestive heart failure, and other heart conditions. Certain CVDs, such as arrhythmias and coronary artery disease are risk factors for heart failure.

Congenital Heart Disease (CHD) catheterization therapies are improved by new technology. Emerging imaging methods including 3D rotational angiography, multi-modal image fusion, 3D printing, and holographic imaging could improve the comprehension of complex congenital cardiac abnormalities for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The cutting balloon catheters segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. The cutting balloon is an innovative angioplasty device used in percutaneous coronary treatments. By slicing the arterial lengthwise, the cutting balloon has the advantage of preventing the uncontrolled breakdown of the atherosclerotic plaque and limiting vascular stretch and injury. A neo proliferative reaction and in-stent restenosis are less probable since the cutting balloon employs less force to dilate the target vessel, consequently driving revenue growth of the segment.

The coronary segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2022. This is due to an increase in cardiovascular disease rates around the globe. According to WHO, 3.6 million people will die from cardiovascular disease as a result of avoidable risk factors such as obesity, smoking, excessive drinking, inactivity, and high blood pressure. Catheters are being used more frequently by cardiologists across the globe as a therapeutic approach for difficult coronary treatments, such as Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI), Chronic Total Occlusion (CTO), ostial placement, and bifurcation lesions.

Leading Players Profiled in the Report:

AngioDynamics, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cook, Cardinal Health, Medtronic plc, Merit Medical Systems., OSCOR Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation., BVM Medical., and Koninklijke Philips N.V

Segmental Analysis

The global Angiographic Catheters market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Angiographic Catheters sector in a strategic manner.

The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Scoring Balloon Catheters

Conventional Catheters

DEB Catheters

Cutting Balloon Catheters

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Coronary

Endovascular

Neurology

Oncology

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Research Methodology

Emergen Research follows a cohesive methodology to reduce the residual errors to a minimum level by refining the scope, validating through primary insights, and nurturing the in-house database on a regular basis. A dynamic model is formulated to capture the regular fluctuations in the market and thereby, being updated with any shifts in the market dynamics. The parameters and variables involved in the research vary depending on individual markets and most importantly, both demand and supply side information is included in the model to identify the market gap.

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2023–2032

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Angiographic Catheters Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Angiographic Catheters Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

